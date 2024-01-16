Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 spoilers: Vegeta fights Broly as Goku arrives on earth

While Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 is set to be released on Friday, January 19, its spoilers and raw scans have already arrived online. As revealed through the manga chapter preview, the upcoming chapter is set to show Carmine try and revive the Red Ribbon Army. However, several other developments will also take place in the chapter.

The previous chapter saw the end of the Super Hero Saga. Therefore, fans got to see Beast Gohan defeat Cell Max with some help from Orange Piccolo and other allies. In the meantime, Vegeta won his bout against Goku, allowing Whis to finally notice Bulma's attempt at communication. However, with Cell Max defeated, Bulma decided not to bother him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 spoilers and raw scans: Carmine attempts to revive Red Ribbon Army

Carmine as seen in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO (Image via Toei Animation)

As seen near the end of the previous chapter, Carmine managed to escape the destruction during the Cell Max incident. Upon surviving, he decided to head back to the Red Pharmaceuticals HQ.

Following that, the Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 preview revealed that Carmine wanted to revive the Red Ribbon Army following the recent incident. However, with Demon King Piccolo and Son Gohan stopping the organization in their previous endeavor, Carmine wanted to take them out first.

Just then, Carmine's car was caught in a traffic jam caused by a bank robbery. Fortunately, the bank robbery could not go through as Saiyaman X-1 and X-2 arrived at the location on time.

Goten and Trunks as seen in the Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 spoilers then revealed how Carmine was impressed by the strength displayed by the two superheroes. Hence, he treated Goten and Trunks to a pizza, talking to them about the possibility of a partnership as he wanted to defeat a certain enemy. While Goten and Trunks were not informed about the enemy, they agreed to join Carmine and headed to the enemy's location in his car.

Elsewhere, Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 spoilers saw Vegeta and Broly having a practice bout. As predicted, Vegeta dominated Broly when both Saiyans were in their base forms. However, Broly refused to back down and punched Vegeta on his forehead. While anyone would get blasted away from the punch, Vegeta simply bled from his forehead and turned into a Super Saiyan to fight back.

Following that, Vegeta tried hiding to seemingly force Broly to detect him using his ki. Surprisingly, Broly quickly learned how to detect ki. Nevertheless, when it came to fighting, he had a tough time matching up with Vegeta. Thus, after the fight, Broly tried getting advice from Broly and Vegeta, however, they weren't much help for the same. With that, Goku asked the two to take some rest.

Cheelai, who was watching the training, was left surprised by how chill Goku and Vegeta were, even though Black Frieza could attack them at any given moment.

Elsewhere, Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 spoilers saw Carmine attacking Gohan at his home. This left Gohan furious as he turned into his Beast form and scared Carmine away. The ki from this form alarmed Goku and Vegeta as they previously did not detect it during the Cell Max incident. Goku was surprised that it was Gohan's energy, thus he returned to Earth to meet his son and learn what had happened. It had been quite some time since Goku visited Earth.

Final thoughts on Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 spoilers

Dragon Ball Super chapter 101 spoilers finally saw the start of a new arc as the latest events had not taken place in Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO movie. Additionally, the manga chapter saw Cheelai referring to Black Frieza. Therefore, there remains a possibility that Dragon Ball Super 101 was the start of an arc that would focus on Frieza.