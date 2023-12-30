Dragon Ball Super: Could Cell Max become Perfect? Explained

Dragon Ball Super is known for introducing a lot of different concepts that were connected to the original franchise and the introduction of Cell Max in the last year or so is a testament to that. He is definitely a callback to the second form of Cell, one of the series' most iconic villains, after he absorbed Android 17. The only difference is the color changes and a different approach since this character is a bit more of a mindless monster.

Considering that this Dragon Ball Super antagonist is directly inspired and based on a previous one, it could be argued that Cell Max could, in theory, become perfect like the original version. However, it is a bit more complex and fans need to take that into account when analyzing this antagonist.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball Super series.

Explaining if Cell Max can become perfect in Dragon Ball Super

The most straightforward answer for Dragon Ball Super fans and people in general who are interested in this question is that no, Cell Max can't become perfect. This creature was created from birth to be the way he is shown in the manga and the Super Hero movie. This is something that is perhaps a direct result of people's preconceptions of the character from the get-go.

Cell Max is obviously a reference to one of the most iconic villains in the entire franchise and his design is a direct inspiration from said villain's second form. Thus, it makes sense that a lot of fans might think that he could reach the perfect one. However, it is also worth pointing out that while they are similar, that doesn't mean that they are one and the same.

Cell Max is not a direct copy of Cell even if they are similar because the former doesn't have the initial, lizard-like form of the latter, and can't reach a perfect form either. The main reason for this is that the original Cell was designed to reach his perfect form by absorbing Android 17 and 18, which is something that has never been established, neither in the manga nor in the movie, regarding the Cell Max variation.

The validity of Cell Max as a villain in Dragon Ball Super

The issue with Cell Max in Dragon Ball Super is that a lot of fans have felt that he is a cheap attempt at nostalgia, especially because of the way he was handled during his fight with Son Gohan in the movie. The entire conflict, at least when it comes to the sequences, was a direct reference to Gohan's iconic battle with the original Cell many years ago, which was something that had a lot of divisive opinions at the time the film came out.

The movie was definitely focused on bringing back Gohan and Piccolo to the forefront of the franchise and it did, even if the execution was somewhat uneven, according to the fandom. However, Cell Max seemed devoid of personality and certainly lacked the cunning nature and charisma of the original one. This is part of the reason he became one of the best Dragon Ball villains of all time.

It is hard to gauge Cell Max as nothing more than an obstacle for Gohan and Piccolo to overcome, especially considering that the villain could be viewed as a mere kaiju who needs to be taken down. It is perhaps the weakest part of the original film and even the arc itself in the manga.

Final thoughts

To summarize, Cell Max cannot become perfect because he was never designed to achieve that form. Therefore, this is the monster's form and there is no evidence, in both the film and the manga, that he is capable of evolving on that front.