Dragon Ball: Why is Chi-Chi so strict with Gohan? Explained

Dragon Ball is a series that, despite being decades old, still spurs interesting discussions. Be it Goku's role as a father, the power system, the constant Super Saiyan transformations, and more, the series always had some interesting debates, and there is an argument to be made that Chi-Chi's strict approach to raising Gohan is one of the most fascinating.

It's no secret that Chi-Chi is one of the most divisive characters in the Dragon Ball franchise despite having a minor role during most of the story. Many have questioned why she was so strict with Gohan, what made her that way, and if it was the right thing to do, all of which have been recurrent topics in the fandom in recent years.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dragon Ball series.

Chi-Chi raising Gohan and why she was so strict in Dragon Ball

Expand Tweet

For casual viewers of the Dragon Ball series, Chi-Chi was often perceived as nagging or annoying because she was always forcing Gohan to study and stay at home instead of going to fights and helping his father Goku and the rest of the Z Warriors. However, when analyzing the situation, it is easy to see that she was right and her approach was warranted.

The series never shows how Chi-Chi was before Raditz showed up, but once the latter appeared, Goku was killed and Gohan was kidnapped by Piccolo, a demonic being who almost killed her husband a few years ago. To add salt to the wound, Chi-Chi didn't see them for a whole year, only to see them bleeding to death after fighting with Vegeta.

Chi-Chi wanted to make sure that Gohan was safe and was growing into a valuable member of society instead of rushing to his death. The fact that he didn't die in the Saiyan, Namek, or Cell arcs is a testament to how lucky he was, which only justifies his mother's actions of keeping a strict eye on her, particularly considering how Goku would allow him a lot of leeway when he was around.

Chi-Chi's importance in the series

Chi-Chi in the Buu arc (Image via Toei Animation).

Chi-Chi got the short end of the stick from author Akira Toriyama's perspective in the Dragon Ball series because she was often depicted as irrational or annoying for simply caring about her family. Her decision to keep Gohan from fighting and having him focus on his studies makes total sense from a mother's perspective.

She just wants Gohan to be safe and not be in harm's way, which is something that happens frequently in the Dragon Ball universe. Chi-Chi has seen Goku suffering major injuries and doesn't want to see her son going through the same thing, which is something that any loving mother would feel.

Plus, it is a testament to her methods and caring nature that Gohan grew up to be a good person and a family man. Yes, he might not be the great fighter a lot of fans wanted him to be, but there is no denying that Chi-Chi focused on his morals and intellect, and Gohan proved her point in spades.

Final thoughts

Chi-Chi is never going to be among the most popular Dragon Ball characters due to her nature and role in the story, but she made the right call by being strict and protective about Gohan. He was only a kid during the majority of the original series and her role as a mother was to take care of her child, which she did to the best of her abilities.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.