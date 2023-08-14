Dragon Ball manga finally makes Piccolo a god

Dragon Ball Super chapter 96 drafts have finally been leaked by @DBSHype and they bring to light an exciting development for Piccolo. Towards the end of the last chapter, Piccolo unleashed a new transformation after Shenron revealed that he'd given an extra boost to the Namekian.

The new transformation made Piccolo look bulkier and more intimidating, with fans referring to the transformation as Orange Piccolo. Now, the chapter 96 drafts have also confirmed that Piccolo has God Ki in his new form, with the Ajisa Tree Symbol on his back being proof that he is finally a Namekian god.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 96 hints at Piccolo having the God Ki

Chapter 96 drafts showing Orange Piccolo (Image via Toyotarou)

Dragon Ball Super chapter 96 drafts show Dr. Hedo and Gamma looking surprised at Piccolo's transformation. Seeing him in his new form, Gamma 2 attacks Piccolo and starts hitting him. However, his attacks have no effect on the Namekian, as he stands still in his place.

This is followed by Piccolo raising his closed fist to land a hit on Gamma 2, but the drafts end here leaving the next scene to the imagination of fans. However, seeing that the manga is adapting the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film, it is easy for fans to guess what happens next.

Interestingly, the manga has added one new detail by stating that Piccolo has God Ki in his Orange form, making him akin to a Namekian god. God Ki is a unique Ki used by the Gods of Destruction and Angels. Goku and Vegeta have also learnt to use the God Ki with the progression of the series.

According to the popular Dragon Ball fan account, @SupaChronicles, Piccolo is full of God Ki as his powers come directly from Shenron, a godly being. The previous chapter also saw the Ajisa Tree Symbol representing the pride of the Namekians manifest on Piccolo's back, hinting at the fact that Piccolo is now a god after having gained power from Shenron.

The Ajisa Tree Symbol (Image via Twitter)

These drafts hint towards the obvious fact that Orange Piccolo is a Namekian god, just like Goku and Vegeta are prime candidates to be the Next God of Destruction. If true, this will be a major power boost to Piccolo and will finally see him get some well-deserved upgrade after having been on the sidelines for so long.

Dragon Ball Super chapter 96 is scheduled to be released on August 20, 2023. The chapter will be available for fans to read on MangaPlus and the Shonen Jump app. The chapter will likely see Orange Piccolo in action, with the two androids failing to match the intensity and power of his new transformation and his God Ki.

