Fact Check: Did Mexican cartels announce ceasefire to honor Akira Toriyama's death?

On March 8, 2024, Bird Studio and Capsule Corporation Tokyo informed the world about legendary manga creator Akira Toriyama's death through an announcement on Dragon Ball's official website. The manga creator seemingly died a week ago on March 1, 2024, at age 68 due to acute subdural hematoma.

Hours after the news was announced, a few posts started circulating on X (formerly Twitter), which claimed that Mexican cartels had announced a temporary ceasefire to honor Akira Toriyama's death. Did Mexican cartels actually make such an announcement, or is it a hoax?

Mexican cartels ceasing fire to honor Akira Toriyama's death is a hoax

Although the Dragon Ball franchise is extremely popular in Mexico, the claims making the rounds of X stating that Mexican cartels have temporarily ceased fire to honor Akira Toriyama's death is a hoax.

This is because the account that made the initial post was a troll account. Furthermore, the post mentions no source for the information. Even when people asked the original post creator to provide a source for the same, there was no response.

The same post inspired several other accounts to create similar posts. One such post gained a lot of traction, especially due to the AI image of Super Saiyan Goku holding the flag of Mexico.

In response to that, several fans asked the account to take down the post or use an alternate image because using an AI image on a post related to Akira Toriyama's death seemed like disrespect to the manga creator.

Even on that post, there seemed to be no source for the information. Some fans were certain that it was a troll and asked the account to take down the post because it was in poor taste. Akira Toriyama's death was a sad matter to many fans worldwide and not something people should use to gain traction in their posts.

Therefore, given the lack of information sources, it is highly likely that the accountholders were aware of Dragon Ball's popularity in Mexico. Thus, they wished to make use of people's feelings to garner likes on their posts. Such behavior has become exponentially high after X introduced creator ad revenue sharing.

One of the requirements to apply for the same is to have purchased the platform's premium version. Given that both the above accounts have purchased X Premium, there is a high likelihood that they posted these tweets to garner some revenue.

Moreover, it has to be common sense that cartels in Mexico would not make such a decision. Even if they were to make such a decision to honor Akira Toriyama's death, there should be no reason for them to reveal the same to the general public.

