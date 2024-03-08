Chinese Foreign Ministry mourning Akira Toriyama's death shows the influence of Dragon Ball

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the website of the Dragon Ball franchise informed fans about manga creator Akira Toriyama's death.

Soon after, manga creators, fans and people from the animanga industry expressed their grief over the late manga creator's death.

However, something surprising was that even the Chinese Foreign Ministry mourned the loss of Dragon Ball manga creator Akira Toriyama.

The representative expressed their deepest condolences for the manga creator's loss and hoped for better relations with Japan in the forthcoming future.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China mourns Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death

On Friday, March 8, 2024, after Akira Toriyama's death was announced by Bird Studio, a Dragon Ball fan on X (formerly Twitter) @wanli2051 posted a video that saw a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China mourn Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama's death.

This is what the representative said, according to Google Translate:

"We express our deep condolences on the death of Mr. Toriyama Akira and our sincere condolences to his family. Mr Toriyama Akira is a famous cartoonist, and his works are also very popular in China…"

The representative conveyed their condolences on Akira Toriyama's death and expressed how the late manga creator's works are very popular in China.

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Right after, the representative said how she noticed several netizens expressing their condolences for the creator as well.

With that, she hoped that more people from Japan would participate in Sino-Japanese cultural exchanges to help strengthen the friendship between China and Japan.

How fans reacted to the statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry

Most fans were left surprised with the Chinese Foreign Ministry mourning the death of the manga creator.

They are certain that Akira Toriyama was unlike any other manga creator, as no one other than him would have an impact as big as this worldwide.

Fans reacting to the statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Another fan said how Toriyana's impact was beyond creation, as he was able to nurture talent and inspire the world of manga.

The number of people Akira Toriyama had an impact on was unbelievable. Hence, fans wished that the manga creator repose in peace.

Lastly, one fan expressed that it made sense for the Chinese Foreign Ministry to issue their condolences because Dragon Ball was what seemingly popularized the Buddhist mythic tale of Journey to the West to the world.

That's because the original Dragon Ball was inspired by the same.

