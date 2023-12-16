Is The Apothecary Diaries Chinese or Japanese? Origin and setting explained

Ever since the release of its anime adaptation in October 2023, The Apothecary Diaries has been a topic of conversation among manga and anime enthusiasts. The anime produced by TOHO Animation is characterized by delightful visuals and has been highly acclaimed by fans up until now. At the time of writing, the anime has aired 10 episodes.

The Apothecary Diaries was initially a light novel that later received two manga adaptations followed by an anime adaptation. Season 1 of the anime has intrigued fans about its origin and setting. The source material and the anime itself do not necessarily clarify it but there are several hints in context as to where the anime is set.

Where is The Apothecary Diaries set in?

Layout of the Imperial Palace as seen in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries is set in a fictional country that resembles ancient China. Despite the series not providing any clear indication, the style of architecture, the clothes worn by men and women, and the decorations throughout the city act as solid hints.

In the first episode of the anime, there is a clear shot of the palace around which the anime revolves. The design of the palace and its surrounding areas make it evident that it resembles the Forbidden City located in China.

The Forbidden City is the world's largest imperial palace and was Emperor Ming's residence during the winter. The fact that the castle inside the Forbidden City was completed in the 15th century gives one an idea about the timeline followed by the anime.

The women's attire in the show is quite similar to what women are presumed to have worn in ancient China. Along with this, the fundamental premise of the anime being related to apothecaries, emperors, and palaces supports the hypothesis posed by this article. A brief insight into the plot will further enable fans to comprehend the series.

Plot of The Apothecary Diaries

The series revolves around a young 17-year-old girl, Maomao, who worked as an apothecary in a red-light area. One day Maomao was kidnapped and sold as a low-level servant to the Imperial Palace. Despite her unfortunate circumstances, Maomao remained feisty and inquisitive. She continued to conduct various experiments on herself in an effort to satisfy her curiosity, thereby getting a more comprehensive understanding of medicine and diseases.

One day, on hearing that the Emperor's infants were ill, Maomao started investigating the matter. She used her knowledge and experience to get to the bottom of it and decided to help anonymously. However, her efforts were noticed by Jinshi, an incredibly influential eunuch. As a result, Maomao soon became engaged in solving various issues for the royal court.

Concluding Thoughts

Refreshingly different from mainstream anime, The Apothecary Diaries is a unique series without supernatural powers or abilities. The series' beautiful visuals and it being set somewhere other than Japan was invigorating for many anime enthusiasts. Excited fans are looking forward to Episode 11 (Season 1) of the anime scheduled to be released on December 17, 2023.