The Apothecary Diaries episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 11 will be released in Japan on December 16. It will connect the incidents that have been happening throughout the palace during the previous episodes to Lady Lishuu's poisoning.

Episode 10 mainly introduced Lady Ah-Dou along with minor foreshadowing about Maomao's deduction abilities and the greater role that she will play in the upcoming episodes. The Apothecary Diaries anime is currently listed for 24 total episodes and will reveal the mystery behind the death shown in episode 9.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 11 will reveal the secret behind Lady Lishuu's poisoning

Maomao and Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 11 will air throughout Japan on Sunday, December 16, 2023, at 1 am JST. The Apothecary Diaries anime has also received an English dub; currently, the first five episodes are available in English. The release dates and timings for international viewers across all time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday December 16 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday December 16 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday December 16 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday December 16 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday December 16 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday December 16 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday December 17 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday December 17

The Apothecary Diaries episode 11 streaming details

The Apothecary Diaries anime: Jinshi (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 11 will air throughout Japan on December 16, 2023, at 1 am JST. The English-subtitled episode will be made available after a delay of about one hour.

The anime has been confirmed for two consecutive cours with a total of 24 episodes. For fans in Asia, this anime is only available on Netflix. But viewers in other regions, including Asia, can enjoy the title via Crunchyroll after the episode is released in Japan.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10 recap

The Apothecary Diaries anime: Lady Ah-Dou (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10 starts off with the introduction of Lady Ah-Dou, one of the four high-ranking emperor consorts. The episode goes on to reveal how Lady Ah-Dou had lost her son soon after his birth. The episode then cuts to Maomao helping Lady Gyokuyou's maids to prepare the Jade Pavillion for a tea party that Lady Lishuu will attend.

During the tea party, Maomao observes Lady Lishuu's maids and notices they are not paying any attention to their mistress. While observing, Maomao comes to the conclusion that Lady Lishuu's maids were indeed bullying her, much like Maomao had previously doubted.

The Apothecary Diaries anime: Lady Lishuu (Image via TOHO Animation)

After the tea party, Jinshi asks Maomao to head to the Garnet Palace the next day to help them. Maomao then goes to Lady Ah-Dou's Garnet Palace the next day and meets Lady Ah-Dou herself, and Fengmin, Lady Ah-Dou's head maid.

During her stay at the Garnet Palace, Maomao tries to deduce the reasoning and intentions behind Lady Lishuu's poisoning during the Garden Party. Later, Maomao reports back to Jinshi and then goes to meet with Lady Lishuu herself.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 11: What to expect?

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10: Maomao (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10 ended with Maomao discovering that her adoptive father was a doctor from the imperial palace. The next episode will air on December 16, 2023, and will unveil the complete secret behind the poisoning attempt during the Garden Party.

