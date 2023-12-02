The Apothecary Diaries episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10 is scheduled to air in Japan on December 9, 2023. This upcoming episode promises to unravel the enigma surrounding the imperial palace as it introduces the emperor's fourth-highest-ranking concubine.

In The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 9, viewers witnessed Maomao's attempts to deduce the truth behind the mysterious deaths within the palace, with a total of 24 episodes planned and an English dub version already available for the first five episodes. The anime is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll, but for Asian regions, it is available on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries series.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10 will delve into yet another concubine

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10 will air throughout Japan on Sunday, December 9, 2023, at 1 am JST. The Apothecary Diaries anime has also received an English dub, and currently, the first five episodes are available in English. The release dates and timings for international viewers across all time zones are listed below:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:05 am Saturday December 9 Central Standard Time 10:05 am Saturday December 9 Eastern Standard Time 11:05 am Saturday December 9 Greenwich Mean Time 4:05 pm Saturday December 9 Central European Time 5:05 pm Saturday December 9 Indian Standard Time 9:35 pm Saturday December 9 Philippine Standard Time 12:05 am Sunday December 10 Australia Central Standard Time 1:35 am Sunday December 10

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10 streaming details

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The anime has been confirmed for two consecutive cours with a total of 24 episodes. For fans in Asia, this anime is only available to view on Netflix. But for viewers in other regions, including Asia, can enjoy the title via Crunchyroll soon.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 9 recap

The Palace official as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 9 followed up on the ending of episode 8 and cleared up the misunderstanding between Maomao and Jinshi. The episode's main plot starts with Jinshi learning about the passing of another palace official. Shortly after, Jinshi summoned Maomao to clarify his own doubts about the same official's death.

Maomao and Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

Maomoa ended up deducing that the official's death might've been due to his overconsumption of salt. Maomao also deduced how this might've been the result of a prank that ended up backfiring due to the official's dulled sense of taste, which ended up in him being unable to detect the high amounts of salt mixed in his alcohol.

Maomao and the quack doctor as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Episode 9 delved into another mysterious death of one of the palace servants, who was later revealed as the "supposed" perpetrator behind the poisoning during the Garden Party. This episode also revealed that Maomao's father had forbidden her from coming in contact with corpses to prevent her from committing any crime to fuel her curiosity about medicines.

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10: What to expect?

Lady Lishuu as shown in The Apothecary Diaries anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries episode 10 will properly introduce the emperor's fourth most prominent concubine while also expanding upon the mysterious deaths that have happened since the anime's first episode.

