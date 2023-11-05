The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5: Garden Party begins

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 was released on November 4, 2023, and finally introduced the emperor's other first-rank concubines. It also managed to build up some overarching mystery with the wood writing tablets as well as Maomao's deduction regarding their potential use as a code.

The Apothecary Diaries anime is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll outside Asia. However, for fans from Asian regions, the episodes are available on Netflix. Episode 6 will be released on November 11, 2023, and will reveal more about the other concubines.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime series.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 highlights

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 starts with Maomao later foraging for some matsutake mushrooms while also thinking about how to prepare them. The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 then cuts to Maomao discussing Lady Gyokuyou and her maid's behavior since her return from Lady Lihua's place.

Maomao later heads to the quack doctor that was introduced in episode 2 of the anime. Maomao then prepares the mushrooms along with the doctor, and then both of them enjoy them as snacks. During their break, a particular Eunuch barges into the clinic and requests Maomao and the doctor to make a medicine for curing curses.

Emperor's first rank concubines as shown in the manga (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Eunuch then shows Maomao a bizarre rash that he has developed on his hands. He then describes how he suddenly developed the rash after making some wood writing tablets that burst into various colored flames while burning, which led him to believe that the rash was due to a curse.

Maomao then burns some wood and puts various ingredients over the flame to demonstrate the different colors that the Eunuch has been talking about. Maomao then clears the suspicions around the "curse" by saying that it must've been something from the wooden writing tablets that caused the rashes.

Expand Tweet

Jinshi later starts an investigation regarding the wooden tablets and gives orders to find anyone who has burns on their hands. The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 then focuses on Lady Gyokuyou and her maids preparing for the Garden party.

During the preparations, the maids manage to restrain Maomao from doing her makeup, but they end up finding out that Maomao's freckles themselves are just cosmetics.

Jinshi later asks Maomao about her freckles and learns that Maomao applies those freckles every day using makeup to stay safe in Hanamachi. The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 ends with Jinshi giving Maomao one of his hairpins.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In episode 5 of The Apothecary Diaries, viewers were treated to a delightful blend of intriguing mysteries. Maomao's encounters with the eunuch's mysterious rash and her clever deduction about the wooden tablets showcased her sharp intellect and knowledge.

Meanwhile, the revelation about Maomao's freckles added depth to her character, illustrating the lengths she goes to protect herself in the Hanamachi.

The episode tantalizingly teased various mysteries, promising an engaging exploration of these enigmas in future episodes. The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 6 will be released on November 11, 2023, where conspiracies behind the poisonings in the imperial castle will possibly be unveiled.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.