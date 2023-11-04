The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 6 will air on November 11, 2023, and delve into the Emperor's other consorts and their struggles. The Apothecary Diaries anime first premiered on October 21 with three back-to-back episodes, and it managed to become the no. 1 trending topic in Japan.

The Apothecary Diaries anime is based on the light novel of the same name, written by Natsu Hyuga and illustrated by Touko Shino. TOHO Animations and Studio OLM are animating the anime. The anime currently has five episodes out on both Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 6 will adapt the latter half of the Garden Party

Release date, time, and where to watch

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 6 will air throughout Japan on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at 1 am JST. The release dates and timings for international viewers with respect to their time zones are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 pm, Saturday, November 11, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, November 12, 2023

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 6 will be released in Japan on November 12, 2023, at 1 am JST. For international fans and viewers, the English-subtitled episode will be made available after a delay of almost one hour.

The anime will consist of two consecutive cours with a total of 24 episodes. For fans residing in Asia, this anime is only available on Netflix. For every other region, excluding Asia, it will be available on Crunchyroll. Information regarding the anime's availability on platforms like HiDive or Amazon Prime has yet to be revealed.

A brief recap of The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 mainly adapted the Garden Party event that happened in the Imperial Palace. But the episode starts by following the curse plot point that was teased towards the end of episode 4. Maomao encounters a particular Eunuch, who later requests her to make a medicine to cure a curse.

The Eunuch then describes how he developed a bizarre rash after burning some firewood that burned with various colors. Maomao patiently listens to the Eunuch's description and later demonstrates how the rash was the normal reaction after coming in contact with the lacquer-covered wood.

Maomao and Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The rest of the episode focuses on Lady Gyokuyou's maids and their efforts to prepare Maomao for the Garden Party. One of the maids then restrains Maomao to hide her freckles by putting makeup on her. But it is then revealed that the freckles themselves were a cosmetic that Maomao applied on her face to prevent being targeted in Hanamachi. The episode ends after introducing four of the Emperor's most prominent concubines.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 6: What to expect?

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 6 will explore the rest of the concubines while also introducing additional characters like Lihaku. Furthermore, episode 6 will display Maomao's prowess in the field of poisons and medicine and adapt the scenes that were used in the trailers.

