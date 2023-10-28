The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 will air throughout Japan on November 5, 2023, at 1 am JST. Due to the delayed international release of the first three episodes, the accurate timings for international release cannot be determined, but they can be roughly estimated.

Fans outside of Asia will be able to stream The Apothecary Diaries via Crunchyroll exclusively, while fans residing in Asia will be able to stream it via Netflix. The first four episodes of the anime introduced all of the major characters like the emperor, Jinshi, Lady Gyokuyou, as well as Lady Rifa.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime series.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 will feature Maomao saving Lady Gyokuyou from poison

Release date, time, and where to watch

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 will be released throughout Japan on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 1 am JST. The release dates and timings for international viewers with respect to their time zones are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 pm, Saturday, November 4, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, November 5, 2023

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 streaming details

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 will be released in Japan on November 5, 2023, at 1 am JST. However, for international fans, the English-subtitled episode will be made available about one hour later. This timing can vary, considering that the first three episodes aired on Crunchyroll hours after their Japanese release.

The anime will consist of two consecutive cours with a total of 24 episodes. For fans residing in Asia, this anime is only available on Netflix. For every other region, excluding Asia, it will be available on Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of The Apothecary Diaries anime and what to expect in the next episode

Maomao as seen in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The first e­pisode of The Apothecary Diarie­s shines a spotlight on Maomao, who breaks free from her adoptive grandmother's constraints only to end up being kidnapped and forced into se­rvitude at the palace.

After a three-month time jump, we see Maomao cleve­rly solve a poisoning case due to a poisoned face powder used by everyone in the palace, but the poison ends up claiming the crown prince's life. This incident eventually leads the crown prince's mother, Lady Rifa, to depression. She then ends up becoming an empty husk of her former self.

Seeing the miserable state of one of his favorite concubines, the emperor orders Maomao to tend to Lady Rifa and nurse her back to health while preventing her collapse at all costs. The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 follows Maomao nursing Lady Rifa while also uncovering the reasons behind her severe physical collapse.

Maomao later uncovers that one of Lady Rifa's maids was still applying the poisonous face powder on Lady Rifa while she was going through depression. Maomao reprimands that maid and nurses Lady Rifa back to full health and even gives her tips to please the emperor.

Lady Gyokuyou as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5 will introduce the emperor's other major concubines. It will also adapt the assassination attempt on Lady Gyokuyou, which would be foiled by Maomao's poison-detecting abilities.

Be sure to keep up with all The Apothecary Diaries anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

