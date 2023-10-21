The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 will be released on October 28, 2023, and will feature Maomao taking care of Lady Lihua. The show recently premiered and became an instant hit as it began trending all over Japan. The Apothecary Diaries premier displayed Maomao's origins as well as her indifferent nature towards herself and others.

Adapted from the light novels of the same name, this anime was one of the most anticipated titles of this season. Although it seems like a slice-of-life drama at first, it also focuses on medicine and mysteries, which makes it a thrilling watch.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime series.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 will feature Maomao taking care of Lady Lihua

Release date, time, and where to watch

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 will air throughout Japan on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 1 am JST. The release timings for the new episode are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones.

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 pm, Saturday, October 28, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Expand Tweet

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 will be released in Japan on October 29, 2023, at 1 am JST. However, for international fans, the English-subtitled episode will be made available about one hour later. The anime will consist of two consecutive cours with a total of 24-25 episodes.

The series will be available for streaming with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and it will also reportedly be available to enjoy on Netflix in select regions.

A brief recap of The Apothecary Diaries anime

Maomao as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO animation)

The Apothecary Diaries anime premiered on October 21, 2023, with three consecutive episodes being released one after the other. The premiere adapted the early chapters of the novels and delved into Maomao's back story and how she was kidnapped and sold to the imperial palace as a servant.

The premiere showcased Maomao's curiosity and knowledge in the realm of medicines and poisons and also highlighted her eccentric personality and little regard for her own well-being. The premiere also adapted the early mysteries of the imperial castle, and the death of the crown prince, and revealed the reason behind it.

Jinshi as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO animation)

The Apothecary Diaries premier displayed Maomao's knowledge as well as her rather indifferent demeanor, while also hinting at the overarching mysterious plot of the anime.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4: What to expect

Lady Gyokuyou as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO animation)

The previous installment concluded with Maomao uncovering the truth behind the crown prince's death, revealing that it was the face powder everyone was using in the imperial castle. The next episode will feature the repercussions that Lady Lihua suffered after losing her son and Maomao's attempts at restoring her health.

Although the previous episodes gave the fans glimpses of Maomao's medicinal knowledge, The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 will give viewers an even greater understanding of her skills related to medicine as well as those she acquired during her time in the brothel.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.