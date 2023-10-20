The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere is set to release on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 1 am JST. With the highly anticipated anime’s premiere finally at hand, fans are incredibly excited to learn what’s in store for them within the three-episode series debut. They are scouring all corners of the internet for any and all pre-release info.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to be released in a matter of days rather than weeks.

This article will fully break down the latest release information for The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere, as well as speculate on what to expect from it.

The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere will introduce viewers to female protagonist Maomao

The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere is set to be released on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at 1 am JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Saturday, October 21, 2023. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue released in the extremely early morning hours of Sunday, October 22, 2023, as Japanese audiences will.

International audiences can stream the series on Crunchyroll roughly 60-90 minutes after the premiere begins airing in Japan. While Funimation in theory may release the series’ new episodes for their subscribers weekly due to the partnership with Crunchyroll, it’s unclear at the time of this article’s writing whether or not this will be the case. Resultantly, Crunchyroll is the overall best option for viewing the upcoming episode.

The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 9 am on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 12 pm Saturday, October 21, 2023

British Summer Time: 5 pm on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 6 pm on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 pm on Saturday, October 21, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 12 am on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 1 am on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:30 am on Sunday, October 22, 2023

Series synopsis

The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere will serve as the beginning of the official television anime adaptation of the original light novel of the same name. These were originally written by Natsu Hyuga and illustrated by Touko Shino. Prior to becoming a light novel, the series began as a web novel written by Hyuga on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website, an origin that many popular anime series share.

The series is set in a certain country in the east and follows Maomao, a young girl who works as a pharmacist in the local red-light district. One day, she's kidnapped and sold to the imperial palace as a servant. Retaining her curious and eccentric personality despite these hardships, she plans to work there until her years of servitude are over without drawing attention to herself.

However, she hears rumors that the emperor’s children are critically ill, and decides to investigate their sicknesses with her experience as a pharmacist. After successfully curing them, she intends to remain anonymous. However, her actions catch the attention of an influential eunuch, and Maomao soon finds herself solving various mysteries, medical and otherwise, in the imperial court.

What to expect (speculative)

Considering the aforementioned synopsis of the original light novel series, The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere will likely take fans through the initial stages of the series. Prospective viewers can expect to see the first three episodes get Maomao to the point where she is in charge of solving the imperial court’s various mysteries at the very least.

More likely than not, however, The Apothecary Diaries anime premiere will take viewers well beyond this point, likely setting up her first big mystery beyond the childrens’ illnesses.

Fans will also likely learn who, if anyone at all, will be working alongside Maomao as she solves these various mysteries. In addition, fans can expect additional worldbuilding info and lore to give a more flushed-out feeling to the series’ setting and events.

