One Piece Chapter 1096: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1096 is set to release on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 12 am JST. As the God Valley flashback begins, fans are waiting with bated breath to see exactly what the island’s infamous Incident is, as well as how such a situation was created. The focus on Bartholomew Kuma’s, and apparently the Revolutionary Army’s, origins has also enthralled readers.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1096 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. This article will fully break down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1096 and will speculate on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1096 set to continue God Valley flashback, likely to show origins of Revolutionary Army

Expand Tweet

One Piece Chapter 1096 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, October 30, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1096 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, October 29, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, October 30, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, October 30, 2023

Chapter 1095 recap

One Piece Chapter 1095 began with many Marines evacuating Egghead given Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s arrival. Others, including the Vice Admirals, rushed to Saturn’s location and began taking aim at Jewelry Bonney.

Saturn then pulled out the sword Bonney had stabbed him with, which led to the blood and the wound itself simply disappearing. He then commented on how slow Kizaru was working, who responded that he needed a moment and couldn’t move yet

Saturn then tried to stomp on and kill Luffy, but Franky was able to save him. Saturn then revealed that Bartholomew Kuma was born to the now-extinct Buccaneer race, who had committed a “grave sin against the world,” starting a flashback. Forty-seven years ago, Kuma was born to parents in the Sorbet Kingdom in South Blue.

However, he and his family were then enslaved due to being part of the Buccaneer race. Shortly thereafter, both of his parents died. Then, 38 years ago in God Valley, Kuma was set to be part of a human hunting race for the Celestial Dragons, which Saturn and Figarland Garling were present for. The chapter ended with a continuation of chapter 1074’s flashback, and a young Ivankov and his sister Jinny appearing.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the origins of the Revolutionary Army seemingly unfolding in front of fans’ eyes One Piece chapter 1096 is seemingly set to focus on Kuma and Ivankov meeting one another. The two will most likely discuss their ambitions of wanting to be liberators, which will establish a common ground between them and Monkey D. Dragon when he eventually appears.

One Piece chapter 1096 will also likely begin setting up the arrival of Monkey D. Garp, Gol D. Roger, and the Rocks Pirates, who are key figures in the God Valley Incident. While it’s unlikely that they’ll make landfall in the next issue, fans should at least learn of their imminent arrival on the island.

Follow along for more One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.