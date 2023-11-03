Crunchyroll announces The Apothecary Diaries anime's English dub release date and more

On Friday, November 3, 2023, Crunchyroll announced the English dub release date and cast for their upcoming dub production of The Apothecary Diaries anime series. Already proving to be one of the most popular offerings of the Fall 2023 season, fans are incredibly excited to hear of an English dub production for the series.

In addition to cast members, The Apothecary Diaries anime’s English-dubbed version also announced key staff for the series as well as premiere information for the English dub. According to Crunchyroll, the first three dubbed episodes of the series will all premiere on the same day, mirroring the original Japanese premiere for the anime.

The Apothecary Diaries anime initially premiered in Japan on Saturday, October 21, being met with high praise from both domestic Japanese and international audiences alike. This excitement and enthrallment over the series has continued with the release of its fourth episode and will presumably continue with the fifth’s release this weekend.

The Apothecary Diaries anime set to premiere English dub on Crunchyroll on Saturday, November 4

The latest

Expand Tweet

Per Crunchyroll, The Apothecary Diaries anime’s English-dubbed version will begin streaming on the platform on Saturday, November 4, 2023. As mentioned above, the first three dubbed episodes of the series will all premiere on the platform on the same day, mirroring the original Japanese-language version’s premiere.

Shawn Gann is directing the English dub, with Colleen Clinkenbeard producing. Kieran Flitton and Clayton Browning are writing the dub’s script, while William Dewell is handling the ADR mix. Tina Son and Katie Saltkill are the ADR engineers. The English cast stars Emi Lo as Maomao and Kaiji Tang as Jinshi. The English dub cast also includes:

Molly Zhang as Gyokuyō

Trina Nishimura as Lihua

Bree Han as Xiaolan

Monica Rial as Ah-Duo/Narrator

Alex Hom as Gaoshun

Jim Foronda as Guen

Stephen Miller as Luomen

Giovannie Cruz as Hongniang

Kelsey Maher as Yinghua

Ciarán Strange as Pairin

Monica Flatley as Joka

Rebecca Danae as Meimei

Alex Mai as Emperor

Sarah Roach as Fuyō

Kelly Greenshield as Guiyuan

Naya Moreno as Ailan

Expand Tweet

Norihiro Naganuma is directing the anime at TOHO animation and OLM studios, and he is also supervising the scripts for the original Japanese version. Akinori Fudesaka is the assistant director. Yukiko Nakatani is designing the characters. Shoji Hata is the sound director, while Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Arisa Okehazama are all composing the anime’s music.

Ryokuoshoku Shakai performs the opening theme song “Hana ni Natte,” which translates to “Become a Flower.” Aina The End performs the ending theme song “Aikotoba,” which translates to “Password.” It is presumed that the Japanese opening and ending themes will be used for the anime’s English dub at the time of writing.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.