The Apothecary Diaries final trailer reveals opening and ending themes

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of the popular light novel series The Apothecary Diaries, directed by Makoto Katō and animated by Diomedea, is set to premiere on October 21, 2023. To generate even more anticipation for the upcoming series, the production team recently unveiled a final trailer that showcases both the captivating opening and closing themes.
The series features an opening theme performed by the band Ryokuoushoku Shakai and an ending theme, which is performed by Aina the End. These songs feature in the trailer, providing fans with a glimpse of the exciting music that will enhance their viewing experience.
The Apothecary Diaries anime trailer features opening theme Hana ni Natte and ending theme Ai Kotoba
The official trailer of The Apothecary Diaries reveals numerous details, including the show's stunning animation, songs, intricate plot, and well-developed characters.
The opening and ending themes for The Apothecary Diaries are both catchy and exciting, and they are sure to elevate the anime. The opening theme, Hana ni Natte by Ryokuoushoku Shakai, is a dynamic and empowering song that beautifully portrays Maomao's determination and resilience.
The ending theme, on the other hand, Ai Kotoba by Aina the End, offers a more introspective and gentle melody that reflects on the meaningful relationships Maomao develops with those she holds dear.
Both songs in the anime are expertly produced and performed. The opening and ending themes enhance the overall atmosphere of the series, creating a more immersive experience for viewers.
Cast, plot, and other details revealed in official trailer of the anime
The short clip also highlights the protagonist, Maomao's intellect, unwavering resolve, and compassionate demeanor. The main duo Maomao and Jinshi are voiced by Aoi Yuki and Takeo Otsuka, respectively. Additional voice actors joining the star-studded cast include:
- Aoi Yuki as Maomao
- Takeo Otsuka as Jinshi
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Gaoshi
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Gyokuyou
- Yui Ishikawa as Lihua
- Hina Kino as Lishu
- Yuko Kaida as Ah-duo
- Misaki Kuno as Xiaolan
- Kenji Akabane as Lihaku
- Megumi Han as Maamei
- Ami Koshimizu as Pairin
- Hiroki Nanami as Joka
Fans of The Apothecary Diaries can anticipate an electrifying and gripping anime series that revolves around a resilient female protagonist. The trailer showcases Maomao's exceptional pharmacy abilities and unwavering commitment to unravel mysteries while safeguarding those dear to her.
Throughout her journey within the imperial palace, she is confronted with perilous obstacles, but she also discovers steadfast allies and forges new friendships.
The trailer also gives viewers a glimpse of other important characters, such as Maomao's mentor Tsukasa and the imperial prince Heinley. Tsukasa is a knowledgeable and experienced pharmacist who guides Maomao in refining her skills. Heinley, on the other hand, is a charismatic and intelligent prince who is captivated by Maomao's intellect and empathy.
The first three episodes of The Apothecary Diaries will premiere together on October 21, 2023, on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu. Viewers can anticipate an exciting start to Maomao's journey and witness the development of her relationships with other characters in these initial episodes.
