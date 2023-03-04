The Apothecary Diaries anime: expected release date, visual trailer, cast, and more

The Apothecary Diaries is finally on its way to the screen, after much anticipation from the fans. Crunchyroll recently announced that the popular light novel series written by Natsu Hyūga and illustrated by Touko Shino will be adapted into an anime. The announcement also included details about the cast and staff. Fans of the original series and the subsequent manga adaptation no longer have to wait to see the narrative come to life in animation.

The original light novel series, The Apothecary Diaries, debuted in 2011 under Shōsetsuka ni Narō and was later acquired by Shufunotomo. It was widely praised upon its initial release, and the series' popularity has only grown since then. In recent years, it has consistently held the title of being one of the most popular light novel series.

The Apothecary Diaries will possibly be released in 2023

The anime adaptation of The Apothecary Diaries was announced on February 16, 2023. Crunchyroll has stated that the anime may be released this year in 2023, though we must wait for the studio to announce specifics. On the same day as the announcement of the anime adaptation, the production studio Toho Animation in collaboration with OLM released the teaser trailer with a key visual for the anime on their official YouTube channel.

It is still unknown who will portray each of the major roles, but it has been reported that Aoi Yuki will play Maomao's lead role. Yuki has lent her voice to many characters featured in popular series, such as Lucy in the recently released Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and Diane in The Seven Deadly Sins.

The main staff members in charge of the anime, as well as a key visual, have been announced on the Crunchyroll website.

Norihiko Naganuma, who is the series composer of the upcoming anime, will also be in charge of the direction. Other staff members include Yukiko Nakatani as the character designer, Rumi Ishiguro as the Director of Photography, Katsumi Takao as the art director, and Daisuke Imai as the editor.

The sound and score will be composed by Australian composer Kevin Penkin who has previously worked on popular shows like Made in Abyss and Tower of God; with Alisa Okehazama known for her work in Jujustu Kaisen.

Here is how the series The Apothecary Diaries is summarized on the official website of J-Novel Club, the publisher in charge of bringing light novels to a global audience.

"In the East is a land ruled by an emperor, whose consorts and serving women live in a sprawling complex known as the hougong, the rear palace. Maomao, an unassuming girl raised in an unassuming town by her apothecary father, never imagined the rear palace would have anything to do with her—until she was kidnapped and sold into service there."

The description further reads,

"Though she looks ordinary, Maomao has a quick wit, a sharp mind, and an extensive knowledge of medicine. That’s her secret, until she encounters a resident of the palace at least as perceptive as she is: the head eunuch, Jinshi."

It continues,

"He sees through Maomao’s façade and makes her a lady-in-waiting to none other than the Emperor’s favorite consort… so she can taste the lady’s food for poison! At her lady’s side, Maomao starts to learn about everything that goes on in the rear palace—not all of it seemly. Can she ever lead a quiet life, or will her powers of deduction and insatiable curiosity bring her ever more adventures, and ever more dangers?"

