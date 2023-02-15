Blue Lock episode 19 preview hints at Bachira dealing with his monster

8bit has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 19, which will be released on Sunday, February 19, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The upcoming episode, titled Dancing Boy, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Barou devouring Isagi and Nagi as he dribbled past his teammates and opponents to score the winning goal against Reo, Kunigami, and Chigiri. This was after Isagi managed to become the lead actor on the field, which prompted Barou to become the villain.

Blue Lock episode 19 preview hints at Isagi's team choosing their new team member

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 19 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 19, titled Dancing Boy, will resume from right where the previous episode ended as Isagi, Nagi, and Barou are to now select their new teammate from their opposing team, which could either be Chigiri, Reo, or Kunigami.

While the preview does not reveal who Isagi's team picks, there is a good chance that it could be Chigiri, given that Isagi has previously expressed his desire to get him into their team.

Given that Isagi ended up being the man of the match for his team, there was a good chance that Nagi and Barou would comply with his choice.

Barou and Nagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 19 preview (Image via 8bit)

Considering that Chigiri has an outstanding pace, he could fit into any team and become the beacon for their attack, making him an easy player to create chemical reactions with, a must if they are to win their match in the fourth stage.

Rin Itoshi as seen in Blue Lock episode 19 preview (Image via 8bit)

In the fourth stage, Bachira and his teammates are still looking for an opponent as the Blue Lock candidates keep refusing their request for a match against them due to their ranking.

During his training with Rin Itoshi, Bachira sees through the existence of the Monster within himself and tries to deal with the same.

Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock episode 19 preview (Image via 8bit)

As per the preview images, the upcoming chapter could reveal Bachira's past, which might inadvertently reveal why and how Bachira discovered the "Monster" and what role he plays in his gameplay.

Considering that Bachira's team is yet to find an opposing team, there is a good chance that they are set to face Isagi's team who will be progressing to the fourth stage in the upcoming episode.

