Blue Lock episode 19: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 19 will be broadcast on Sunday, February 19, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. It will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Isagi ordering Barou around for his goal, following which Barou admitted that the former was the protagonist on the field. However, he refused to give up his position as the king and had an evolution that saw him dribbling past the opposing team and scoring the winning goal.

Blue Lock episode 19: Isagi's team moves up to the fourth stage with their new player

Release date and time, where to watch

Barou, Nagi, and Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The release date and time of Blue Lock episode 19 will differ across various time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, February 18, 2023.

It will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, February 18

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, February 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, February 18

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, February 18

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, February 18

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, February 18

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, February 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, February 19

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 19 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Viewers in South and South-East Asian countries can watch the anime on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 19?

Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 19 will first see Isagi, Nagi, and Barou pick their new teammate from the opposing team. Given that Isagi was the man of the match, there is a good chance that his teammates will allow him to pick the new addition to their team.

Isagi had previously expressed his desire to get Chigiri on board, and thus, there is a good chance that the speedster is set to join Isagi, Nagi, and Barou as their teammate. Soon after that, they will head to the fourth stage, where Isagi might instantly challenge Rin Itoshi for a match between their teams as he plans to take Bachira back from them.

Recap of Blue Lock episode 18

Barou Shoei as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 18, titled The Lead Actor's Stage, saw Isagi taking over the protagonist's role on the field from Barou, as his glare was enough to force the latter into passing the ball to him. Isagi scored the goal, tying the game, following which the next goal was going to end up being the winning goal.

While Isagi and Nagi successfully planned a countermeasure against the Red team's attacking pattern, Barou was the one who stole the show as his mind subconsciously did not allow him to pass either to Isagi or Nagi. Instead, Barou dribbled the ball with chop feints and scored the winning goal.

Poll : 0 votes