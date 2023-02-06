Blue Lock episode 18: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 18 will be broadcast on Sunday, February 12, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. It will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Isagi's team being dominated by Reo's team. Given that Barou was unwilling to cooperate with his teammates, Isagi decided to devour the former in order to surpass him. This led to Isagi and Nagi getting their team back into the match. However, Chigiri eventually helped his team get back in the lead.

Barou will have an awakening in Blue Lock episode 18

Release date and time, where to watch

Shoei Barou as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The release date and time of Blue Lock episode 18 will differ across various time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

It will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, February 11

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, February 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, February 11

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, February 11

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, February 11

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, February 11

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, February 12

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, February 12

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 18 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

For South and South-East Asian countries, the anime will also be available to watch on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 18?

Yoichi Isagi devouring Shoei Barou in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 18 will see Barou have his own awakening. Given that he identifies himself as an absolute king, it is not in his character to play second fiddle to Isagi, whom he used to consider far weaker.

Up until now, Barou has shown his main weapons to be his long-range shot and insane charge. Thus, in the new episode, he could display some of the other tricks he has up his sleeve.

Considering that the match is nearing its final stages, the next episode could reveal its outcome as well. This means that one player from either of the teams is set to join the opposing team after the match.

Recap of Blue Lock episode 17

Kunigami scoring a goal with his head in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 17, titled Donkey, saw Isagi's team struggling against Reo's team as Barou was unwilling to cooperate with his teammates. While Isagi did try to communicate with Barou, his attempt to create chemical reactions was rejected, as Barou had the absolute desire to win using his goals.

Thus, Isagi decided to devour Barou. He used Barou's movements and habits to his advantage. He ran past Barou and scored a goal, following which he stole the ball that was tackled away from Barou to assist Nagi in his goal. Thus, Isagi and Nagi managed to dominate the field.

