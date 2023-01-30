Blue Lock episode 17: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 17 will be broadcast on Sunday, February 5, at 1:30 am JST, on TV Asahi. It will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Barou training with Isagi and Nagi, as it was quite evident that he was unwilling to cooperate with them. Later, the episode saw Isagi's team meeting with Chigiri, Kunigami, and Reo. It was Reo and Nagi's first confrontation since their separation.

Following this, a match was established between the two teams, which saw Chigiri score the first goal.

Isagi will figure out a way to use Barou in Blue Lock episode 17

Release date and time, where to watch

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The release date and time of Blue Lock episode 17 will differ across various time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, February 4.

It will be released globally on the following dates at the below-mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, February 4

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, February 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, February 4

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, February 4

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, February 4

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, February 4

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, February 5

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, February 5

Meguru Bachira as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 17 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. It will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

For South and South-East Asian countries, the anime will also be available to watch on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 17?

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 17 will see Isagi and Nagi try and come up with a solution to scoring goals on their own, given that Barou refuses to cooperate with his teammates. This might also lead the anime to reveal more about Barou as Isagi might attempt to understand the former's playing style and use him to his advantage.

Meanwhile, Reo, Chigiri, and Kunigami might show off their chemical reactions in Blue Lock episode 17 as Reo's dexterity allows Chigiri and Kunigami to run wild on the field, allowing them to perform counter-attacks swiftly. Thus, the upcoming episode could also feature Nagi and Reo taking on each other.

Recap of Blue Lock episode 16

Reo Mikage as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 16, titled Tri-Fusion, saw Isagi and Nagi train with Barou as they tried to copy Barou's strict training regimen. Later, as Isagi tried to understand Barou's ideal playstyle, he dismissed the question, revealing he was fine with any playstyle as long as he scored.

Isagi, Nagi, and Barou also happened to meet Reo, Chigiri, and Kunigami, marking the first confrontation between Nagi and Reo ever since the two separated. Reo's team challenged Isagi's team for a match in the third stage, which they accepted.

Chigiri Hyoma as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

Later, the two teams met after having discussed their strategies as Reo's red team instantly took the lead after stealing the ball from Barou, following an amazing run made by Chigiri to score the goal.

