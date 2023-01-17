Reo's personal Blue Lock training shocks everyone

Now that Blue Lock's second novel in the spinoff series Blue Lock: Us, Before the Battle has been released, fans can now read the stories of Hyōma Chigiri, Reo Mikage, and Rin Itoshi.

While the stories and illustrations in the same are not created by the writer and illustrator of the original manga, the original writer is in charge of the plot. Thus, the story is connected, giving fans a chance to get to know the characters better.

Blue Lock: Us, Before the Battle novel is written by Momo Moegi, with illustrations from Kōta Sannomiya. The spinoff novel depicts the lives of the characters before they enter the Blue Lock dormitory, with each volume of the novel depicting the stories of different characters.

The first novel featured the stories of Yoichi Isagi, Seishirō Nagi, and Meguru Bachira, with the upcoming one set to feature Rensuke Kunigami, Ikki Niko, and Yō Hiori.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Blue Lock manga and Light novel.

Reo Mikage's training before entering Blue Lock was extravagant

Now that Blue Lock: Us, Before the Battle's second novel is out, fans can now learn more about Reo Mikage's time before the events of Blue Lock. While the story is only released in Japanese right now, there are some things fans can derive simply from the illustrations and translations available online.

Fans got an illustration of Reo Mikage training before the manga's story began. Here, he was seen wearing sleeveless training gear, playing against what seemed to be another iteration of the Blue Lock Man.

This was Mikage Corp's doing as they created a Mikage Soccer Virtual Stadium, especially for Reo, who wanted to get better at playing football. And based on the illustration, it seems evident that it is all virtual reality as Reo is seen wearing what seems to be a VR Headset.

Additionally, an excerpt from the story revealed the lengths to which Mikage Corp spent on Reo to adhere to his needs. Reo Mikage had asked Ba-Ya to provide him with everything that a world-class professional player does to get to that level.

Thus, Ba-Ya went on to organize everything Reo needed help with, including his diet, health management, technique, mentality, and tactics.

For this, Ba-Ya hired several professionals, including Tank-Top Macho, a physicality coach in the J-League, and a nurse and doctor from Japan's Olympic soccer team, who together were to look after Reo's health management.

Ba-Ya then hired a soccer skills coach, who was a former member of the Japanese National Team, a monk from a top-tier Zen temple to help Reo's mentality, and the former Italian team coach, Mr. Bastico, to teach him soccer tactics.

Fans react to Reo's extravagant training

Firstly, several fans fired Reo Mikage for his expenses, given that they do not believe that he has enough passion for the game. Given that he can always turn back to his father's company if he fails, Reo has no need to give it his all.

Additionally, some fans mocked Reo's expenditures as he is seen to have low self-esteem in the story after Seishiro Nagi leaves him, and thus they believe that he should have hired a therapist to get his mind in check.

Meanwhile, other fans tried to defend Reo, as he was trying his best to win the World Cup, despite the fact that he didn't need to do it. Moreover, he has become a starter for Manshine City's U-20 team, which in itself is quite an achievement.

