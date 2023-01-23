8 Sports anime duos like Blue Lock's Bachira and Isagi

While the Blue Lock anime only debuted in the Fall 2022 anime season, the series has garnered a lot of attention, skyrocketing manga sales.

Fans not only love the story and the atmosphere but also the characters, who have instantly become fan favorites through their antics and personalities. Two of the most popular characters from Blue Lock are Yoichi Isagi and Meguru Bachira, who together often work as a duo to score goals. Fans have become quite fond of them.

That being said, this duo isn't the first to win fans' affection, as we've compiled a list of sports anime duos such as Blue Lock's Isagi and Bachira.

Taiga Kagami and Tetsuya Kuroko and 7 other sports anime duos like Blue Lock's Bachira and Isagi

1) Reo Mikage and Seishiro Nagi

Blue Lock's Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage (Image via 8bit)

Similar to Isagi and Bachira, Blue Lock has another popular duo, Reo Mikage and Seishiro Nagi. When they were first introduced in the series, the two were already shown to be quite close to each other as Reo would take care of Nagi's every need.

Later in the series, it was revealed that Reo was the one who introduced Nagi to football, and they have since been playing together. Reo would often act as an anchor for their team, while Nagi would act as the goalscorer.

2) Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyam

Kageyama and Hinata from Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Haikyuu's Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama together are easily one of the most popular sports anime duos. While they were initially at odds against each other due to their match in Junior High, the two came close after realizing each other's gifts, which would allow them to reach a new level.

Ever since, they have been the Freak Duo of Karasuno, using their Signature Quick attack, scoring past the toughest of opponents with ease.

3) Taiga Kagami and Tetsuya Kuroko

Kuroko's Basketball's Kuroko and Kagami (Image via Production I.G)

While Kuroko no Basuke's Taiga Kagami and Tetsuya Kuroko are not as similar to Blue Lock's Isagi and Bachira, they too, worked together aiming to become the best in their prefecture.

Initially, Kagami saw no redeeming sporting ability in Kuroko as he was easily able to score past him in a one-on-one, but later when Kuroko revealed his passing ability, the two came together to become one of the best duos in the anime, beating all the Generation of Miracles.

4) Yuni Kuroba and Kimichika Haijima

Yuni Kuroba and Kimichika Haijima as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Yuni Kuroba and Kimichika Haijima from 2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team is an ace and setter combo, similar to any other sports anime.

While the two characters have some history, there is a significant difference between them, as Kimichika is a well-known genius in the game, whereas Kuroba frequently collapses under pressure.

The two characters when compared to Bachira and Isagi do seem similar, given how Bachira is considered a genius while Isagi was initially considered an average Joe.

5) Kotaro Bokuto and Keiji Akaashi

Keiji Akaashi and Kotaro Bokuto from Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Kotaro Bokuto and Keiji Akaashi from Haikyuu!! are another duo that work together to score against the opposing team. However, their roles and personalities do seem opposite when compared to Blue Lock's Isagi and Bachira.

While amongst Isagi and Bachira, Isagi is the serious one, who scores goals, amongst Bokuto and Akaashi, Bokuto is the carefree one who scores the points. Meanwhile, helpers Bachira and Akaashi are polar opposites to their partners in terms of character.

6) Tatsuru Miyazumi and Shiratori Mikoto

Tatsuru Miyazumi and Shiratori Mikoto (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Tatsuru Miyazumi and Shiratori Mikoto from Rhyman's Club play as a pair for the badminton club of their company, Sunlight Beverages.

Since there is no way for players to directly help each other in the game, scoring becomes a team effort. The two characters work together, covering each other's weak spots to surpass their opponents and win the game.

While Mikoto is generally considered to be a genius, Miyazumi often comes out on top among them.

7) Daichi Aomine and Tetsuya Kuroko

Daichi Aomine and Tetsuya Kuroko (Image via Production I.G)

Kuroko no Basuke's Daichi Aomine and Tetsuya Kuroko previously used to be teammates in Teiko Junior High as Aomine was part of the Generation of Miracles while Kuroko was their Phantom Sixth Man.

While Aomine was the team's ace, exceeding in moving past players and scoring, using his street basketball skills, Kuroko exceeded in misdirection and passing as he could easily convert any given pass into a scoring opportunity. Thus, the two former Teiko players do share some resemblance to the Blue Lock's duo.

8) Miyuki Kazuya and Sawamura Eijun

Sawamura Eijun and Miyuki Kazuya (Image via Production I.G)

Diamond no Ace's Miyuki Kazuya and Sawamura Eijun are similar to Blue Lock's Bachira and Isagi due to their dependency factor. But between them, it is a tad bit one-sided as it is Miyuki, the catcher who enables Sawamura, the pitcher, to bring out his full potential.

While many could argue that Sawamura and Miyuki aren't really a duo like Blue Lock's duo, it only seems that way because of the way the game is played. Baseball focuses a lot on individual skills rather than teamwork, which doesn't allow duos to shine, however, Sawamura and Miyuki make it work.

These were some of our picks of sports anime duos similar to Blue Lock's Isagi and Bachira. Do comment down below on who else should have made the list.

