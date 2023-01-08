Blue Lock episode 13: Itoshi Rin dominates the Rivalry Battle, Bachira gets picked by the winning team

Blue Lock episode 13 is out as fans finally get to witness the Rivalry Battle between Isagi's team and Itoshi's team. While Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi were excited by the prospect of facing the top three players in Blue Lock, their smiles were soon washed away after Itoshi Rin announced his presence on the field.

The previous episode saw Seishiro Nagi join Isagi and Bachira for the third stage of the Second Selection. This is where the candidates learned about the Rivalry Battle and its rules allowing the winning team to pick a player from the opposing team. The trio decided to play the 3v3 match against Itoshi, Aryu, and Tokimitsu, as they hoped to defeat the top-ranked players within the project.

Blue Lock episode 13 sees Isagi and Nagi go back to the second stage

Rayuga @RayugaX101 Blue Lock TV Anime: 2nd Opening Blue Lock TV Anime: 2nd Opening https://t.co/OenPjjHHmT

Blue Lock episode 13, titled Top 3, saw all six players in the room register themselves for the third stage as they proceeded to a small 3v3 field, with smaller goals and the Blue Lock Man as the goalkeeper on duty.

Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi were able to string up a few good passes, allowing Isagi to convert one of his shots into a goal. However, within a few moments of the same, Itoshi Rin brought the score back to a stalemate as he scored a marvelous goal from the kick-off.

Itoshi Rin as seen in Blue Lock episode 13 (Image via 8bit)

This was followed by individual goals scored by Aryu and Tokimitsu as both showcased their skills to Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi. After the score turned 3-1, Nagi devised a plan for all three players to play within 15 meters of each other to allow themselves to pass to each other fluently. During this time, Bachira found an opportunity for Nagi to score and forced him to do the same through his pass.

With the score turning 3-2, Isagi and his team still had some hope. This was when Itoshi again shot at the goal from the kick-off. Isagi leaped into the air to stop the ball, following which Itoshi was getting ready to take a corner kick. While Isagi was positioning himself in the penalty box, Itoshi managed to score a goal from the corner-kick.

Tokimitsu as seen in Blue Lock episode 13 (Image via 8bit)

Following this, as Isagi's team was attempting to score a goal, the protagonist was man-marked by Itoshi. He gave Isagi the idea that there was a slight gap behind him, causing the latter to believe that he had an opportunity to score. However, Itoshi soon caught up to him, stole the ball, and went back for the counter-attack, leaving Isagi in despair.

After Itoshi's team scored their fifth goal of the match, they managed to win and were just about to proceed to the next round when the members were confused about whom to choose from the opposing team.

Itoshi Rin and Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 13 (Image via 8bit)

However, Tokimitsu and Aryu finally came to a decision that they wanted Meguru Bachira to join them. While the latter wanted to play football with Isagi till the very end, he decided to follow the rules and proceed to the fourth stage.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock episode 13

Blue Lock episode 13 saw fans bawl out as Meguru Bachira split away from his friend Yoichi Isagi. While he did want to play with the series' protagonist, he had no other reason but to follow the rules of the Second Selection. In the next episode, fans can expect Isagi to work with Nagi to probably get their first win in the Rivalry Battle.

Poll : 0 votes