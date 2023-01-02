Blue Lock episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 13 will be broadcast on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Isagi passing the first round of the second selection as he was required to make a team of three in the second round. Here, an unusual trio is formed as Seishiro Nagi leaves Reo Mikage to join Isagi and Bachira.

As they proceed to the third round, the episode sets up the trio in a 3v3 match against the top three candidates of Blue Lock.

Yoichi Isagi will face Itoshi Rin in Blue Lock episode 13

Release date and time, where to watch

Blue Lock episode 13 is set to be released on January 8, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

The upcoming Blue Lock episode 13 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, January 7

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, January 7

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, January 7

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, January 7

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, January 7

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, January 7

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, January 8

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, January 8

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 13 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

For South and South-East Asian countries, the anime will also be available to watch on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 13?

Isagi's team set to face Itoshi's team (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 13 will see Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi face off against the trio of the three top-ranked players from the Blue Lock Project - Itoshi Rin, Aryu Jyubei, and Tokimitsu Aoshi.

In the previous episode, Isagi was planning to not have their match with the trio. However, after heating Itoshi, he had the intuitive feeling to challenge him and his team.

Given that Itoshi was confident in his abilities, he did not back down from the challenge, setting up the first Deathmatch in the third round of the second selection.

Itoshi Rin, Aryu Jyubei, and Tokimitsu Aoshi as seen in Blue Lock episode 12 (Image via 8bit)

Fans may finally get to see the full extent of Itoshi Rin's abilities. Not to forget that Aryu Jyubei, and Tokimitsu Aoshi are ranked second and third as well.

What happened last time?

Blue Lock episode 12, titled Second Selection, saw Isagi having to make a team of three in the second round of Second Selection after he managed to score 100 goals in the first challenge within the assigned time.

Surprisingly, Seishiro Nagi wanted Isagi to join him and Reo Mikage. However, Isagi rejected the proposal given he had already teamed up with Bachira. Thus, Nagi offered to join them, and Isagi accepted the offer. Reo Mikage was evidently left upset by the situation.

Reo Mikage as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Soon after, as the new trio headed for the third stage, they encountered Itoshi Rin, Aryu Jyubei, and Tokimitsu Aoshi. The third round was a 3v3 deathmatch, and the losing team would lose one of their players to the winning team. Irrespective of the circumstances, Isagi decided to play the 3v3 match against Itoshi's team.

