Blue Lock episode 11: Yoichi Isagi awakens, Team Z advances to the second selection

Blue Lock episode 11 is out, and fans finally got to see the result of the match between Team Z and Team V. With the first selection now over, fans were finally able to learn what the second selection would entail. Players on Team Z are prepared to take on new challenges with each level, as there are new obstacles to overcome.

The previous episode saw the match between Team Z and Team V take an interesting turn as Nagi Seishiro's awakening helped him initiate an attack and score an outrageous goal. Following that, Team Z equalized the score with a goal from Kunigami. With only a little time left, Isagi was set to initiate their final counter-attack.

Blue Lock episode 11 saw Isagi identify his goal-scoring formula

Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 11 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 11 opens with Isagi initiating the counter-attack against Team V as he identifies Bachira, Chigiri, and Kunigami as the players who could possibly help score their winning goal. Isagi used his spatial awareness to pass the ball around and make use of his teammates to get free as he passed the final ball to Kunigami.

However, this attack was disrupted after Zantetsu crept in from behind. The ball was on its way outside when Raichi saved it and passed it to Bachira, who crossed it to Isagi. Isagi had already selected the ideal position for the cross and was about to control the ball and strike it in when Nagi Seishiro snuck up from behind him.

Nagi Seishiro as seen in Blue Lock episode 11 (Image via 8bit)

Isagi could no longer envision his goal as he did not have time to trap the ball. He had begun to panic because he did not want to pass the ball to anyone but himself. This is when he remembered all of his goals, and how the final key to his goal-scoring formula was his direct shot (volley), as it eliminated the need to control the ball at any time.

Isagi Yoichi as seen in Blue Lock episode 11 (Image via 8bit)

Isagi struck the ball with all his might as it went into the top right corner of the goal, making the scoreline 5-4. Isagi and Team Z started celebrating their goal as Nagi was seen as keen to score two more goals to possibly win the match. However, the match was over as Team Z secured their win and their place for the second selection of the Blue Lock Project.

Kunigami invited Kuon to their team celebration as well when Raichi interrupted the moment. He was unwilling to forgive Kuon for what he had done, so he punched him and called them even.

Raichi punching Kuon (Image via 8bit)

The official selection results were released, and Team V and Team Z, along with the top scorers from the three losing teams, made it past the first round. Later, Team Z was seen celebrating when Isagi conveyed to Bachira how he had found his goal-scoring formula. Just then, the losing Blue Lock team players were leaving the building when Niko challenged Isagi that he would beat him the next time.

The following ten days were difficult for Team Z as they were given intensive training available at Blue Lock. Team Z was completely drained as they weren't allowed to touch a ball for those days.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 11 (Image via 8bit)

The training period finally got over as Team Z was summoned for their second selection. While they were happy to finally start on it, they were shocked to find out that there were players from the teams that got eliminated in the first round itself.

This is when Ego Jinpachi revealed how there were no other players other than the ones that were in Building 5 because they do not exist. The first selection was done so that the players could feel the desperation to win football games, while the following selections were meant to mold the players. As the second selection began, a new key player, Itoshi Rin, went in as the first participant, as his name was similar to that of Itoshi Sae.

Itoshi Rin as seen in Blue Lock episode 11 (Image via 8bit)

With Team Z players having such good chemistry, they all hoped to cross paths on the other side of the selections.

