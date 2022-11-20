Blue Lock episode 7: Chigiri unveils his special weapon, Team V characters get introduced

With Blue Lock episode 7 finally out, fans can now finally witness the 12 vs 10 match between Team W and Team Z. While a major focus has been Kuon betraying the team and giving out intel about them to the Wanima brothers, Chigiri was shown to have some history with the duo as well. Thus, fans have been waiting for a week to possibly see Chigiri showcase his special weapon.

The previous episode saw Kuon collaborating with Team W to score three goals to make himself the top scorer of Team Z. He later helped Team W to equalize the score. After Team Z started suspecting him, Kuon and the Wanima brothers came clean about their deal, and blatantly declared the match to have been changed to a 12 vs 10 match.

Chigiri unveils his outmatched pace in Blue Lock episode 7

Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 7 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 7, titled Rush, started off with Kuon saving an attempt from Team W, as he announced to his team how they needed to tie the score to stay in the Blue Lock. While the team worked hard to stay in the game, Chigiri, who was concerned about his injury, reflected on his past.

The episode revealed Chigiri's past and how he boasted his special weapon, his pace to try and become the best striker in the world. He defeated the Wanima brothers in a 1v2 match, followed by becoming the team's strongest striker. However, everything went wrong when he took a misstep during a match, tearing his ACL.

Chigiri getting injured (Image via 8bit)

His doctor had warned him about the risks of succumbing to the injury ever again, following which he struggled to rehabilitate back from the injury. When Chigiri finally did recover from the injury, he couldn't run at the same pace he could back in the day. Ever since, he has been wanting to find a reason to quit playing football.

With only a few minutes left, Team Z had to somehow make the scores even as Isagi urged Chigiri to join them. Following this, Isagi seemed to have gone berserk in the search for a goal as he tried to dribble past his opponents. During the back-and-forth for the ball, Isagi's desire for a goal became so strong that he pushed Chigiri aside to make room for the goal.

Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 7 (Image via 8bit)

This push served as a catalyst for Chigiri to convince him to use his special weapon. He stood up, breaking the metaphorical chains around his right knee, and began running down the left flank. Isagi, who was on the right flank, saw an opportunity for a goal and played a long ball to Chigiri.

While everyone had given hope of scoring the goal, Chigiri started accelerating. He outpaced everyone with his speed, even playing a pass to himself while avoiding being fouled. Chigiri managed to tap the ball into the net in a 1v1 situation with the keeper, bringing the score to 4-4.

Chigiri running past his opponents in Blue Lock episode 7 (Image via 8bit)

After reacquiring his will to keep playing football, Chigiri managed to start connecting with his teammates, which is when Kuon was seen getting stomped on by Team W players. Isagi did manage to save Kuon, but afterward, he rushed off and was found presenting Team V with his proposal.

Three Team V players were introduced to the viewers, namely, Tsurugi Zantetsu, Mikage Reo, and Nagi Seishiro. They completely turned down Kuon's plan and started walking away. Isagi and his teammates, who had overheard their conversation, didn't like what Nagi Seishiro had to say, though. Isagi told them that he and Team Z would beat Team V after they ran into them.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock episode 7

Tsurugi Zantetsu, Nagi Seishiro, and Mikage Reo as seen in Blue Lock episode 7 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 7 finally introduced us to the members of the strongest team within Team Z's bracket, Team V. They have won all the games by huge margins, and could pose a huge threat to Team Z's chances of surviving in Blue Lock. With not a lot of time left for the final match, Isagi and his team will have to come up with new strategies to possibly outmatch their strong opponents.

Blue Lock episode 8 will be released on November 27, 2022, at 1 am JST.

