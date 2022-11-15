Blue Lock episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 7 will be broadcast on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous episode saw the appearance of a traitor amongst Team Z as Kuon declared that he betrayed his team in pursuit of becoming its top scorer. Seeing how his team struggled against the competing groups, Kuon believed that the best way for him to qualify for further Blue Lock selections was to become the team’s top scorer.

Blue Lock episode 7: Team Z vs Team W becomes a handicapped match

Release date and time, where to watch

Isagi and the Wanima brothers as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The release date and time of the episode will vary between the different time zones, allowing most international fans to watch the Blue Lock episode 7 on Saturday, November 19, 2022.

Blue Lock episode 7 is set to be released at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, November 19

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, November 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, November 19

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, November 19

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, November 19

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, November 19

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, November 20

Japanese Standard Time: 1:30 am, Sunday, November 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, November 20

Blue Lock episode 7 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

The episode will also be available on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel’s membership service Ani-One Asia Ultra in South and South-East Asia.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 7?

Chigiri as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Given how Blue Lock episode 6 saw the match between Team Z and Team W enter the second half, episode 7 will most likely show its conclusion. After Kuon managed to score three goals for Team Z, he helped Team W to tie the score, after which he blatantly switched sides, helping Team W score their fourth goal, making the score 4-3.

With little time left, Isagi and the team will have to quickly devise a new strategy to defeat Team W, given how Kuon already knows about all of Team Z’s tactics. Here, Chigiri could be the key as he is yet to reveal his weapon to his teammates. Consequently, even Kuon will be unaware of it, leaving Team Z with a glimmer of hope.

What happened last time?

Kuon as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 6, titled I'm Sorry, saw Kuon come up with a new plan for Team Z, which would allow each team member, except for Chigiri and Iemon, to play up front for 30 minutes each.

As Team Z vs Team W began, Kuon scored a hat-trick, helping the team take a 3-0 lead. However, in the second half, Kuon made several errors which cost Team Z three goals, causing the score to get tied.

This was when Kuon revealed how he and the Wanima Brothers from Team W had plotted against Team Z, through which Team W would end up winning while Kuon could become the top scorer for Team Z, allowing him to move forward in the selections.

