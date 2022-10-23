Blue Lock English dub official release date and voice actors revealed

Fans of the new sports thriller, Blue Lock, will be pleased to learn that the English dub launches on October 22, 2022. By comparison, the Japanese dub would only be up to the third episode by the same date. Some anime fans prefer the English dub over the Japanese one, meaning it's worth sharing the important news here.

Crunchyroll revealed all of the English voice actors for the main and supporting cast. Some of the voice actors have played prominent roles in other animes, so it will be interesting for some readers to see if they recognize them.

Blue Lock English dub information: Release date, voice actors, and more details

The hyperlink in the above Tweet takes people to the anime's page on Crunchyroll. For the reader's convenience, here is the hyperlink in case they can't click on the Tweet:

Once the English dub comes out, Crunchyroll subscribers can click on "Next Season" below the subtitled episodes to find it.

Voice actor information

A promotional image associated with this anime (Image via Eight Bit)

Here is a list of all the characters and their known voice actors for the English dub of this anime:

Yoichi Isagi: Ricco Fajardo

Jinpachi Ego: Derick Snow

Meguru Bachira: Drew Breedlove

Rensuke Kunigami: Alex Horn

Hyōma Chigiri: Aaron Dismuke

Gin Gagamaru: Lee George

Sae Itoshi: Alejandro Saab

Shouei Barou: Matthew David Rudd

Anri Teieri: Kasi Hollowell

Gurimu Igarashi: Kyle Igneczi

Jingo Raichi: Aaron Campbell

Wataru Kuon: Mark Allen Jr.

Okuhito Iemon: Anthony DiMascio

Asahi Naruhaya: Spencer Liles

Yūdai Imamura: Jesse Pinnick

Ikki Niko: David Matranga

Hibiki Okawa: Monty Thompson

Hirotoshi Buratsuta: Garret Schecnk

Issei: Bill Jenkins

Iyo: Katie Stone

Ryōsuke Kira: Blake Shepard

Tada: Cole Feuchter

Yoichi Isagi is the main protagonist (Image via Eight Bit)

Ricco Fajardo voices the main protagonist of Blue Lock. Naturally, some anime fans might be curious to know some of his past roles, which are:

Mirio Togata from My Hero Academia

Daryun from The Heroic Legend of Arslan

Leon Luis from Garo

Achilles from Smite

Kotaro Tatsumi from Zombie Land Saga

Taiju Oki from Dr. Stone

My Hero Academia's Mirio is unquestionably his most famous role out of the bunch.

How to watch Blue Lock English dub version?

Another screenshot associated with the anime (Image via Eight Digit)

The English dub for Blue Lock is primarily available on Crunchyroll. Anime fans won't find it on:

Amazon Prime Video

HIDIVE

Netflix

It is worth noting that the latest new episodes for this anime require a Premium membership on Crunchyroll. The paid subscriptions include:

Fan ($7.99 a month)

Mega Fan ($9.99 a month)

Ultimate Fan ($14.99 a month)

The Fan tier is sufficient enough to watch new episodes of this anime, as well as most other shows on the platform. It is worth mentioning that Crunchyroll does offer a 14-day free trial for each subscription offer.

Blue Lock essays the story of a high school kid named Yoichi Isagi who wishes to be the best soccer player in the world. He joins a training program in order to achieve that dream.

