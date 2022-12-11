Blue Lock episode 10: Team Z and Team V aim for the win, Kuon sacrifices himself

Blue Lock episode 10 is out and fans will finally be able to see what lies in store for Team Z as they have succeeded in equalizing against Team V. With not a lot of time left, Team Z has managed to make the score 3-3, however, that's not enough as they need the win to qualify for Blue Lock's next selection.

The previous episode saw Team V overwhelming Team Z with goals from Nagi Seishiro and Zantetsu, adding to the goal by Nagi in the previous episode. Soon after, Bachira instigated Team Z's comeback as he scored a rabona goal, which was followed by goals from Kunigami and Chigiri.

Kuon sacrifices himself for Team Z in Blue Lock episode 10

Reo as seen in Blue Lock episode 10 (image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 10, titled Just the Way it is, saw Reo struggling to find a way to initiate an attack when Nagi's inner beast unveiled itself. He made a move on his own as he scored an outrageous goal with a cross from Zantetsu.

Team Z was left terrified of Nagi Seishiro's awakening as he started to have fun playing football. As Team Z was planning to send some players on defense, Raichi hyped up the team, asking everyone to attack given how they were all strikers. He made a huge sacrifice in playing as a defender. Thus, he demanded that everyone only focus on attacking.

Nagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 10 (image via 8bit)

Following Raichi's speech, Team Z started attacking when the focus was brought to Isagi's perspective. When Bachira played a through ball to Chigiri, Isagi had a premonition to cover the area in front of Chigiri, given how it was the weakest spot on the field.

Isagi, covering that part of the field helped Chigiri not lose the ball to Zantetsu or Nagi Seishiro, following which, Team Z consequently took three shots for Kunigami to finally seal the equalizing goal. This is how Isagi was able to realize that his vision of the field helped him see the future of the game, which in turn could help him fill out any weak spots.

Rensuke as seen in Blue Lock episode 10 (image via 8bit)

A bit later, the episode focused on Kuon and his flashbacks as fans finally got the opportunity to see why he turned out the way he did. He wanted to win the Nationals alongside his team, however, his team was satisfied with entering the top 8 in the regional championship.

Kuon was someone who wanted to give his all to achieve his dreams, thus when Nagi Seishiro was about to score a goal again, he let go of his willingness to betray Team Z and held on to Nagi, conceding a freekick, which saw him get a red card.

Kuon as seen in the anime (image via 8bit)

When Reo took the freekick, Iemon managed to save it, following which Team V made consecutive attempts at the goal, all of which were defended by Team Z. With only about three minutes of added time remaining, Isagi was set to initiate Team Z's next attack.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock episode 10

Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 10 (image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 10 saw Isagi learn more about his special ability, as he is now able to see certain events that were set to take place on the field. With the ball falling to his feet at the end of the episode, fans can expect Isagi to initiate Team Z's next attack. With only three additional minutes left for the game to end, fans will soon know the result of the match.

