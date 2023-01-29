Blue Lock episode 16: Reo confronts Nagi, Isagi's team faces Reo, Chigiri, and Nagi

Blue Lock episode 16 has finally released as fans get to see Reo confront Nagi for the first time since they separated. Additionally, fans also got to learn more about Barou Shoei as he is now part of Isagi and Nagi's team. With them set to play together, fans are bound to see much more of their character dynamics.

The previous episode saw Isagi devouring Naruhaya's weapon, following which he scored the winning goal in the match against Barou and Naruhaya. After the match, Isagi and Nagi picked Barou to join their team while Naruhaya was eliminated from Blue Lock. Elsewhere, Reo had joined Chigiri and Kunigami's team.

Blue Lock episode 16 sees Isagi's white team face Reo's red team

Barou Shoei as seen in Blue Lock episode 16 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 16, titled Tri-Fusion, opened with Isagi having to deal with Barou and Nagi as they both didn't like each other. While Nagi was sloppy, Barou was seemingly quite tidy to the point of obsession. With some time on their hands, all three of them went to get some training done, during which Isagi and Nagi tried to keep up with Barou's training regimen.

Elsewhere, Ego Jinpachi and Anri Teieri were having a meeting with the JFA representatives. The organization members wanted Ego Jinpachi to fasten the Blue Lock selection, given that they instantly wanted a new genius player. Ego was aware of why JFA wanted a new player and thus put down their ideas, claiming that he would surely create a genius through Blue Lock.

Ego Jinpachi as seen in Blue Lock episode 16 (Image via 8bit)

Meanwhile, Reo, Chigiri, and Kunigami were seen training together as they displayed good chemistry with each other. Around the same time, Isagi tries to learn about Barou's ideal playstyle, however, his answer was unsatisfactory to Isagi, who wanted to know how they could create chemical reactions between each other.

Later while in the bath, Isagi happened to meet Kunigami and Chigiri and revealed to them how he was asked by Nagi to join their team, following which they lost Bachira to Itoshi's team. They were then able to acquire Barou while eliminating Naruhaya.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 16 (Image via 8bit)

As Nagi and Barou were also revealed to be in the bath, Reo made his presence known as he finally confronted Nagi after their separation. Nagi seemed elated to see Reo, however, he now considered him an enemy and thus wanted to defeat him in a match. Following this, a match between Isagi, Nagi, and Barou's white team and Reo, Chigiri, and Kunigami's red team was established.

Both teams were then seen in their final training session before the match as they discussed who they would like to pick if they were to win. Elsewhere, Aryu and Tokimitsu tried to find opponents for their fourth stage match as every team was seen denying their request. However, Bachira was hopeful that they would get to play Isagi's team when they arrive in the fourth stage.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock episode 16 (Image via 8bit)

As the match began, the red team was seen instantly clicking as they figured out a way to deal with Barou. Their link-up play allowed them to take the lead with Chigiri scoring a goal after running past Nagi.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock episode 16

Blue Lock episode 16 saw the red team taking the lead while the white team looked completely unsynchronized. Barou not cooperating is set to be a huge hurdle for the white team. However, Isagi and Nagi seem hyped up after seeing Chigiri's goal. Thus, there is a good chance that they will come up with a solution in Blue Lock episode 17.

