Blue Lock episode 16 preview hints at Isagi going up against Chigiri, Reo, and Kunigami

8bit has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 16, which will release on January 29, 2023, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The episode, titled Tri Session, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Isagi scoring the winning goal against Barou and Naruhaya as he devoured Naruhaya's weapon and managed to make it his own. Isagi and Nagi picked Barou to join their team, while Reo teamed up with Chigiri and Kunigami.

Blue Lock episode 16 hints at Isagi training with Barou and Nagi

Yoichi Isagi, as seen in Blue Lock episode 16 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 16 will continue from the previous episode as Isagi tries to identify and learn about his new talent for adaptability. After adapting to Naruhaya's off-the-ball movement through people's blind spots, Isagi won against Barou and Naruhaya and added Barou to his team.

Reo Mikage, as seen in Blue Lock episode 16 preview (Image via 8bit)

The three then decided to practice for their next match, set to take place in the third stage of the second selection. While Isagi tried to create an understanding between his teammates, Barou and Nagi, who have huge egos, failed to grasp their chemical reactions using their respective weapons.

Here, fans will also be able to see how Nagi and Barou behave when not playing football. They will also learn more about the latter's habits and rituals.

Chigiri Hyoma, as seen in Blue Lock episode 16 preview (Image via 8bit)

While their team's uncertainty remains at large, the episode's preview images have hinted that they are set to establish their next match against their closely related rivals, i.e., the team of Chigiri, Reo, and Kunigami.

Kunigami Rensuke, as seen in episode 16 preview (Image via 8bit)

Given that the team consisting of Chigiri, Kunigami, and Reo is set to have a lot of balance, it seems like the upcoming match will be tough for Isagi and his teammates, given that Isagi and Nagi are unable to create any chemistry with their team's new talent, Barou Shoei.

Meanwhile, the team of Kunigami, Chigiri, and Reo is set to instantly form chemical reactions as each player is willing to learn other players' weapons and use them accordingly, all while setting the team's attacking play in their best interests.

