Blue Lock episode 18: Barou devours Isagi with his new weapon

Blue Lock episode 18 released and fans of the series got to see the results of the match between Isagi's White team and Reo's Red team. The episode saw Barou Shoei coming up with a new weapon, following which he showed some acknowledgment to his teammates, which says a lot about his growth.

The previous episode saw Isagi devouring Barou as he realized that Barou was unwilling to cooperate. Thus, using Barou's behavior against him, Isagi devoured him, following which he and Nagi dominated the field. Nevertheless, Chigiri took the lead back, making the score 4-3.

Blue Lock episode 18: Barou becomes the villain of the field

Barou Shoei as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 18, titled The Lead Actor's Stage, opened with Barou recalling his childhood days when his friends relied on him to win the game for them. Barou was an exceptionally good player, and thus often ended up being the best player on the field, giving him the "king" complex. However, after Isagi devoured him, he started to lose confidence in his skills.

Regardless, when it was the White team's turn to restart the game, Barou attempted a direct shot, which was saved by the keeper. Kunigami received the ball, however, he had to pass it to Reo, who got it stolen by Isagi. Reo then tackled him, mistakenly dropping the ball to Barou.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 (Image via 8bit)

Barou was planning to shoot from his ideal position when Chigiri managed to reach him. Isagi then started making his run, and his gaze forced Barou to pass the ball to him. Thus, Barou acknowledged that Isagi was the protagonist on the field. Isagi scored the equalizing goal and taunted Barou to keep playing to help him score his goals.

Given that the total was 4-4, the Red team decided to use Chigiri's speed to score the winning goal, however, Isagi and Nagi had him covered. Nevertheless, Reo tried to get the ball to Chigiri. Instead of running behind Chigiri, Nagi cut off the pass in between. It was a huge gamble, following which the ball dropped at Barou's feet again.

Barou Shoei as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 (Image via 8bit)

Barou admitted defeat to both Isagi and Nagi, whom he considered to be better than him. As he was about to make the pass, his mind stopped him from doing the same. He then ran past the opposing team using chop feints, a new move he made on the spot. He dribbled all the way and scored an overpowering goal, thus claiming his spot as the field's villain.

Isagi and Nagi praised Barou for his new skill, as they all made amends. Isagi apologized to Barou for being rude, and Barou stopped name-calling him. Ego himself gave his explanation of Barou's success to Anri. However, it all came down to who the White team was going to pick as their new teammate.

Final thoughts

Kunigami, Reo, and Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 18 saw Isagi's white team defeat Reo's red team. Given the rules of the second selection, the white team was to now pick their new teammate. Thus, fans can expect the white team to get their new member at the start of the upcoming episode.

