Blue Lock episode 18 preview hints at Isagi stealing Barou's lead role on the field

8bit has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 18, which will be released on Sunday, February 12, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The upcoming episode, The Lead Actor's Stage, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Isagi devouring Barou after he realized that relying on him to create chemical reactions was useless. Thus, Isagi used Barou's movements to create his own goals, following which Isagi and Nagi dominated the field.

Blue Lock episode 18 preview hints at Barou accepting defeat to Isagi

Hyoma Chigiri as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 preview. (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 18, The Lead Actor's Stage, will see the story continue right from where the previous episode ended as Chigiri scored the fourth goal for the Red team.

Given that the Red team only required one more goal to win the third stage match, things were about to get interesting. While Isagi and Nagi drew countless paths to the goal due to their understanding of each other's weapons, Barou was left alone crawling on the pitch, watching others prosper.

Rensuke Kunigami as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 preview (Image via 8bit)

While Reo and Kunigami also struggled to evolve on the pitch, Chigiri was evidently evolving as he was now able to trap a ball, without having to slow down his sprints.

Meanwhile, Barou, who was supposed to be the king of the field, was left out of the evolutionary chain because of his too-strong "ego". Additionally, he fell to his knees after being robbed of the leading role on the field as Isagi started overwhelming others through his presence.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock episode 18 preview (Image via 8bit)

Given that the score is already 4-3, the upcoming episode may be the last episode to feature the match between Reo's Red team and Isagi's White team. This will mean that Barou may try to get one up against Isagi before the match ends. Considering how his mind works, it does not seem like he will keep playing second fiddle to Isagi for long.

Thus, there seems to be a possibility that fans may get to see a flashback of Barou Shoei when he was younger as the anime may want to show fans how he happened to develop such a narcissistic personality.

