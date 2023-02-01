Blue Lock episode 17 preview hints at Isagi discovering new ways to use his weapons

8bit has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 17, which will be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Isagi and Nagi trying to cope with Barou, who was unwilling to cooperate with his new teammates. Later, Reo confronted Nagi for the first time since their separation. Reo's team established a match with Isagi's team, following which the match began with Chigiri scoring the opening goal.

Blue Lock episode 17 hints at Isagi using his teammates for his attack

Kunigami Rensuke and Chigiri Hyoma as seen in episode 17 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 17 will resume right from where the previous chapter ended as Isagi witnessed his opponents utilizing their respective weapons of speed, physicality, and tactical acumen to create an ideal balance between their team members.

Chigiri, Kunigami, and Reo are willing to cooperate and work together, and thus, they are able to put on a flawless play. On the other hand, Isagi and others will only manage to get by with Nagi and Barou's individual play. However, they will be forced to struggle, given that they cannot play together.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 17 preview (Image via 8bit)

In the meantime, Isagi will try to analyze the combinations of opposing teams and the individual plays of his allies, following which he will discover new ways to use his "weapons" and evolve further.

As is evident from the preview, Isagi will either make use of Nagi or Barou's weapons for his own cause. Considering that Isagi already has a good connection with Nagi, all the hints point to Isagi using Barou to his advantage, given that he is unwilling to cooperate.

Thus, the upcoming episode will see the football pitch becoming a battleground for crashing egos, given that Isagi will cause a wave of further evolution by using his weapons in the most optimal conditions.

Reo Mikage as seen in Blue Lock episode 17 preview (Image via 8bit)

Additionally, the episode might also see Reo trying to take down Isagi and Nagi given that he felt betrayed when Nagi left him for someone else. With the perfect opportunity handed to him, Reo will try to make sure that both Isagi and Nagi aren't able to play to their best potential.

