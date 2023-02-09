10 best Blue Lock strikers and their special skills, ranked

The hype around Blue Lock has been increasing ever since its anime came out. While the anime is currently adapting its Second Selection Arc, the manga is way ahead as it is mid-way through its Neo Egoist League Arc.

The Blue Lock Project has gone global as each of its strikers is now world-renown due to their participation in the Neo Egoist League, playing alongside U-20 teams from world-class football clubs and getting trained under the best players in the world.

With this new environment, it is inevitable that the Blue Lock strikers will become more powerful as we rank them and evaluate their unique abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Tabito Karasu to Rin Itoshi: 10 Blue Lock strikers and their special skills, ranked

10) Tabito Karasu

Tabito Karasu as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Tabito Karasu was ranked third after the World's Best Arc as he was chosen as a defensive midfielder in the match against the Japan U-20 team. Following that, he has been playing for France's Paris X Gen in the Neo Egoist League.

Tabito Karasu's special skill is his ball-keeping sense as he can use his spatial and tactical awareness to control the space around him. He uses his hands to gauge the distance between himself and his opponent for both attack and defense.

9) Reo Mikage

Reo Mikage as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

While Reo Mikage was ranked as the 10th-best player in Blue Lock during the Second Selection Arc and played as a center-back for Blue Lock Eleven, he has improved immensely since joining England's Manshine City.

Reo Mikage's special skill is the ability to copy others due to him being a Jack of All Trades. Reo can analyze other players' special abilities and copy them with his all-rounder skills to the best of his abilities.

8) Hyoma Chigiri

Hyoma Chigiri as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Hyoma Chigiri was ranked 44 during the Second Selection Arc, following which he played against the Japan U-20 team as a right full-back for Blue Lock Eleven. In the Neo Egoist League Arc, he plays as a left winger for England's Manshine City.

Hyoma Chigiri's special skill is his speed, using which, he is capable of running past any opponent. During his time at Manshine City, he has mastered cutting inside at a desired angle and scoring goals from a distance.

7) Rensuke Kunigami

Rensuke Kunigami as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

While Rensuke Kunigami was eliminated by Ryusei Shidou during the Second Selection Arc, he chose to enter the "Wild Card" door, following which he returned to Blue Lock during the Neo Egoisty League.

While Rensuke Kunigami's original special skill was his long-range shots, including Finesse and Knuckle shots, after his time in the Wild Card area, his physical abilities notably skyrocketed as Ego aimed at creating a player similar to Noel Noa.

6) Meguru Bachira

Meguru Bachira as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

After the World's Best Arc, Meguru Bachira was ranked seventh in Blue Lock, following which he played as a fullback for Blue Lock Eleven and as a center forward for FC Barcha in the Neo Egoist League Arc.

Meguru Bachira's special skills are his elastic dribbling and key passes. He is a whimsical forward who plays following his instincts, and using which he decides on whom to pass using his outstanding ball delivery skills.

5) Shoei Barou

Barou Shoei as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Shoei Barou was ranked 18 during the Second Selection Arc, following which he played against the Japan U-20 team as a right winger for Blue Lock Eleven. In the Neo Egoist League Arc, he plays as a forward for Italy's Ubers.

Shoei Barou's special weapons are his powerful mid-range shots and charges that allow him to dominate a match without having to rely on his teammates. Additionally, he has one of the best physiques that enables him to hold up the ball and physically dominate other players.

4) Seishiro Nagi

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Seishiro Nagi was ranked sixth after the World's Best Arc, following which he played against the Japan U-20 team as an attacking midfielder for Blue Lock Eleven. In the Neo Egoist League Arc, he plays as a right winger for England's Manshine City.

Seishiro Nagi's special weapons are his perfect ball control and trapping. While those alone are enough for him to dominate the field, his flexible movements and technical ability allow him to go one step further and become an outrageous goalscorer.

3) Yoichi Isagi

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Yoichi Isagi was ranked first after the U-20 Arc as he played as an attacking midfielder during the match against the Japan U-20 team. In the Neo Egoist League Arc, he plays as an attacking midfielder for Germany's Bastard Munchen.

Yoichi Isagi's special weapons are his spatial awareness and direct shot. In addition to those, he has also mastered off-the-ball movement and meta vision that allows him to take complete control of the field. His playstyle has led to Noel Noa calling him the next Luka Modric.

2) Ryusei Shidou

Ryusei Shidou as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Ryusei Shidou was ranked second after the World's Best Arc, following which he played against the Blue Lock Eleven as a striker for the Japan U-20 team. In the Neo Egoist League Arc, he plays as a forward for France's Paris X Gen.

Ryusei Shidou's special weapons are his dominant physicality and extreme spatial awareness that helps him turn any given opportunity into a goal threat by making use of his drive shot and superior football technique.

1) Itoshi Rin

Itoshi Rin as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Itoshi Rin was regarded as the best Blue Lock player after the World's Best Arc, following which he played for the Japan U-20 team as a striker for Blue Lock Eleven. Similar to Ryusei Shidou, Itoshi plays as a forward for France's Paris X Gen in the Neo Egoist League Arc.

Rin Itoshi's special weapons are his spatial awareness, kick accuracy and puppet-controlling. Using these weapons, Itoshi can control the field and his opponents, following which he can use his superior football technique to score goals.

These are our picks of the best 10 strikers from Blue Lock. Comment down below if you think we missed out on any of the characters.

Poll : 0 votes