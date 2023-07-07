The Apothecary Diaries anime teaser reveals more cast members and October 2023 release

The official website of The Apothecary Diaries recently revealed a teaser trailer for the upcoming anime on Saturday, July 1, 2023. The teaser trailer not only confirmed the anime's premiere in October but it also promoted introduced Takeo Ōtsuka as a new cast member, who will be voicing Jinshi in the anime.

The Apothecary Diaries is an upcoming anime series adapted from the Japanese light novel series of the same name. Written by Natsu Hyūga and illustrated by Touko Shino, the story has captivated audiences across various media platforms. Now, with the upcoming anime adaptation, it is expected to attract an even larger fanbase.

The new teaser trailer for The Apothecary Diaries promises to take fans on a thrilling journey to ancient China

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave Kusuriya no Hitorigoto - The Apothecary Diaries anime trailer



The anime is scheduled for October 2023



Kusuriya no Hitorigoto - The Apothecary Diaries anime trailerThe anime is scheduled for October 2023https://t.co/8ZAxOH1EcO

The Apothecary Diaries aka Kusuriya no Hitorigoto is scheduled to be premiered in October 2023 as part of the Fall Anime season lineup. The newly released teaser trailer, along with a newly dropped visual key, offers fans a glimpse into the captivating landscape of ancient China.

The makers have further made an official announcement regarding a new addition to the cast via the teaser. As mentioned earlier, Takeo Ōtsuka will be voicing the character Jinshi. The voice actor will be joined by Aoi Yūki, who has been cast as the main character, Maomao.

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



Air Date: October 2023



Animation Studio: Toho Animation, OLM



Original LN by Natsu Hyuuga



Image Shufu no Tomo Infos, Natsu Hyuuga, Anime Production Committee "Kusuriya no Hitorigoto" (The Apothecary Diaries) BEAUTIFUL NEW ANIME KEY VISUALAir Date: October 2023Animation Studio: Toho Animation, OLMOriginal LN by Natsu HyuugaImageShufu no Tomo Infos, Natsu Hyuuga, Anime Production Committee "Kusuriya no Hitorigoto" (The Apothecary Diaries) BEAUTIFUL NEW ANIME KEY VISUALAir Date: October 2023Animation Studio: Toho Animation, OLMOriginal LN by Natsu HyuugaImage © Shufu no Tomo Infos, Natsu Hyuuga, Anime Production Committee https://t.co/yWnOY9rrFm

For those who are interested in knowing about the summary of the anime, the digital publishers of the novel, J-Novel Club, describe the story as follows:

"In the East is a land ruled by an emperor, whose consorts and serving women live in a sprawling complex known as the hougong, the rear palace. Maomao, an unassuming girl raised in an unassuming town by her apothecary father, never imagined the rear palace would have anything to do with her—until she was kidnapped and sold into service there."

More about the upcoming anime

The anime is being directed by Norihiro Naganuma, who is well known for his work on The Ancient Magus' Bride season 1. Naganuma is in charge of the project at TOHO Animation and OLM and will be overseeing the direction and script supervision of the series. Meanwhile, Akinori Fudesaka will be joining Naganuma as the assistant director, with Yukiko Nakatani contributing to the character designs.

Shoujo Crave @shoujocrave Kusuriya no Hitorigoto - Apothecary Diaries new character visual of Maomao has been released!



The anime will air in Fall 2023 Kusuriya no Hitorigoto - Apothecary Diaries new character visual of Maomao has been released! The anime will air in Fall 2023 https://t.co/FSc6vnbYqL

Aside from the aforementioned voice actors, the staff of The Apothecary Diaries anime series sees several new members:

Katsumi Takao as Art Director (Previously worked in Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle)

Misato Aida as Color Key Artist (Previously worked in My Master Has No Tail)

Yū Nagai as CGI Team Lead (Previously worked in Komi Can't Communicate)

Rumi Ishiguro as the Compositing Director of Photography

Daisuke Imai as the Editor

Shōji Hata as the Sound Director

In addition, music for the anime is being composed by:

Satoru Kousaki

Kevin Penkin

Arisa Okehazama

The Apothecary Diaries will be streaming on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan. As such, international fans will get the opportunity to enjoy the series hassle free in their desired dubbed language as well.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes