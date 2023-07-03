Attack on Titan season 4 finale's new trailer sets the internet abuzz with MAPPA's breathtaking animation

Attack on Titan season 4 finale is among the most anticipated anime installments of the year, and with the release of its latest trailer, the internet is on fire. Considered as one of the best anime of its generation, Attack on Titan has once again created hype just by revealing bits and pieces of the upcoming part, masterfully animated by Mappa.

Attack on Titan season 4 finale, The Final Chapter special 2, is scheduled to be released in the Fall Anime season of 2023, and has fans around the globe on the edge of their seats. Social media platforms are abuzz with fan theories, expressing excitement and sharing expectations about this upcoming climax, adding to the anticipation surrounding the anime's grand finale.

Fans believe Attack on Titan season 4 finale is going to present the greatest climax of all time

Attack on Titan final season part 3 was a masterpiece, just like the rest of the series. However, nothing could have prepared fans for what they witnessed in Attack on Titan final season part 3 episode 1, which marks only the beginning of the end. Now, the real ending, known to be the grand conclusion of the series, is about to be released in a few months.

Thus, the recent release of the new teaser trailer for Attack on Titan's final season has sent fans into a frenzy. Some are overwhelmed with the realization that the decade-long journey is coming to an end, while others are ecstatic to witness the series' greatness one last time.

Brendini @B1ackGoatsEgg @AoTWiki Read and watched this story since I was 14… and it’s finally coming to an end. I almost don’t want it to be over… @AoTWiki Read and watched this story since I was 14… and it’s finally coming to an end. I almost don’t want it to be over…

As they wait eagerly for the conclusion, fans are strongly supporting their favorite characters. Anime enthusiasts, who have purposefully avoided spoilers by not reading the manga, are especially optimistic that their favorite character will survive the final war.

Despite not being the main character, Levi, known as humanity's strongest soldier in AOT, has won the hearts of many fans, as proven by the screenshots of the scene in which he appears to be bleeding from his mouth, and even the close-up shots of his eye, which have all gone viral. This clearly highlights Levi's huge popularity within the fandom.

There is also a whole group of fans who are eager to watch Mikasa in action after catching a glimpse of her in the trailer. Mikasa has proven to be one of the series' strongest characters, as well as a survivor and soldier at heart. The final battle will be the most difficult for her yet, and fans can't wait to see how she expresses herself.

Further, even though Eren was not specifically featured in the trailer, fans are hopeful that Mappa would soon drop any visual key featuring him. Eren has a strong emotional connection with fans, just like the anime, and as Eren's war comes to its end, the series' fans are ready to treasure and carry these unforgettable experiences in their hearts.

Roger Ibarra @ribarra_40 @AoTWiki Ready to give my last Shinzou wa sasageyo for the very last time 🫡🫡🫡 @AoTWiki Ready to give my last Shinzou wa sasageyo for the very last time 🫡🫡🫡 https://t.co/hy0I7Khsrq

Twitter has been flooded with these posts, with Attack on Titan once again dominating the anime community. Not only are the main characters receiving attention, but every character in the current story is being cherished by fans. This open expression of love and appreciation showcases the deep attachment fans have developed towards the series.

Ending thoughts

Attack on Titan has not only established itself as an outstandingly entertaining anime but also as a story that, through its fictional plot, explores many areas of society. Hajime Isayama's masterful creation may have appeared simple to many, but as the story progressed, it expanded into themes such as racism, war, violence, discrimination, politics, and freedom, leading to the formation of a deeper, complex, and elite plot.

Now, as the countdown begins, fans must patiently wait for the final part, which will mark the conclusion of the series' decade-long run. The Attack on Titan season 4 finale, which is set to be released in the Autumn/Fall Anime season of 2023, is on its way to being established as one of the most iconic stories in the history of anime.

