Anime has exploded in popularity around the world over the past few decades. The vibrant artwork, engaging storylines, and dynamic characters have captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of fans. With new series constantly being produced, debates often arise over which anime should be considered the most popular and influential of all time.

One of the leading authorities on the anime fandom is MyAnimeList, a social networking and database site for anime and manga fans. With over 14 million registered users, MyAnimeList has become a go-to resource for compiling data on the most popular and highest-rated anime series. Their rankings provide great insight into which shows have stood the test of time and remained fan favorites year after year.

The GOATs: List of top 10 most popular anime of all time, according to MyAnimeList

Here is a look at the top 10 most popular anime of all time, according to MyAnimeList user data:

10) Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter (Image Via Madhouse Studio)

Hunter x Hunter follows the journey of Gon Freecss as he strives to become a Hunter, an elite tracker and survivalist, in order to find his father. Alongside comrades like ex-assassin Killua Zoldyck, he confronts ever stronger enemies while learning what it truly means to be a Hunter.

With its engrossing power system of Nen abilities, varied story arcs exploring different locales, and characters that grow substantially over time, Hunter x Hunter has enthralled viewers who enjoy intelligent shonen anime.

Further, the intricate Nen power system makes space for exciting battles, where strategy is just as important as strength. Killua's tortured upbringing as an assassin and quest for redemption from his family's dark legacy makes him a fan favorite. Through 148 episodes and multiple arcs, Hunter x Hunter offers shonen fans a thrilling journey with heartfelt moments and compelling characters.

9) Tokyo Ghoul

Tokyo Ghoul (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Average college student Kaneki's life changes forever when he survives an attack by Rize, a vampire-like Ghoul, who masquerades as a human to devour them. After receiving an organ transplant from Rize, Kaneki becomes half-Ghoul himself and enters the dark secret world of Ghouls living in the Tokyo metropolis.

Tokyo Ghoul captured viewer imaginations with its morally ambiguous characters, visceral action, and body horror elements. Kaneki's development into a ruthless antihero as he embraced his Ghoul powers make for a captivating, tragic descent. The series explores nuanced themes about identity and prejudice through the fraught Ghoul-human divide.

The striking character designs and chilling soundtrack accentuate the show's eerie atmosphere. Iconic scenes like Kaneki's torture at the hands of Jason give the series its infamous yet impactful brutality. Touka Kirishima, Nishiki Nishio, and other complex Ghoul characters show different perspectives. As Kaneki joins the secretive Ghoul organization Anteiku, Tokyo Ghoul crafts a unique urban fantasy world that fans love immersing themselves in.

8) Naruto

Naruto (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

As an orphaned ninja, Naruto Uzumaki seeks to gain the respect of his village and become the Hokage, the most powerful ninja and leader. Despite the dark powers sealed within him, Naruto perseveres with the help of friends to defend the Hidden Leaf Village from adversaries, both old and new.

With its extensive cast of ninjas, detailed world-building, and balance of comedy and drama, Naruto became a gateway into anime for an entire generation of fans. Its themes of friendship and determination continue to resonate deeply with viewers to this day.

Spanning over 700 episodes between Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, the extensive anime allowed great character development for Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura and the rest of the Konoha ninjas. Epic battles against the Akatsuki criminal group and threats like Orochimaru kept fans glued to the screen.

Naruto's growth from a young outcast to respected hero, along with the rich lore of the ninja villages, summoning jutsu, and Tailed Beasts has cemented the anime's legacy for decades.

7) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Image Via Ufotable)

When demons slaughter his family and leave his sister cursed, young Tanjiro Kamado begins a quest to find a cure and seek revenge. He joins the secretive Demon Slayer Corps to protect and save his sister Nezuko, who has become a demon but still retains human emotions and thoughts.

Demon Slayer's emotional storytelling, combined with thrilling sword-fighting action, has propelled it to enormous popularity in recent years. Its beautiful animation and loveable characters like Tanjiro and Nezuko have captured fans' hearts.

Breathtaking animation and fluid combat sequences are a hallmark of Demon Slayer. Many battles are elevated to art by studio Ufotable's masterful digital effects. Episode 19's fight between Tanjiro and Rui is considered one of anime's greatest scenes. Moreover, the bond between Tanjiro and Nezuko tugs at the heartstrings, amplified by a stellar musical score.

Demon Slayer strikes a winning balance between relatable characters, humor, kinetic action, and harrowing moments that leaves viewers instantly hooked.

6) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image Via Studio Bones)

In a world where 80% of people have superpowers called "Quirks", young Izuku Midoriya was unfortunately born Quirkless. However, a chance encounter with the world's greatest hero All Might endows Izuku with incredible abilities. He enrolls in U.A. High School to hone his powers and become a professional hero.

With its diverse cast of aspiring heroes and rich world of unique Quirks, My Hero Academia has become a modern shonen classic. Izuku's heroic journey from zero to hero continues to inspire new fans to this day.

My Hero Academia stands out for its expansive cast of eclectic characters. Fan favorites like the fiery Bakugo, strict Aizawa, bubbly Uraraka, and many more bring life to U.A. High. Watching students develop their quirks and teamwork through school events resonates with young viewers. The anime balances the vibrancy of youth with poignant moments, captured visually through vibrant colors and fluid animation.

With emotional story arcs and epic clashes between heroes and villains, My Hero Academia has cemented itself as a 21st century anime juggernaut.

5) Sword Art Online

Sword Art Online (Image Via A-1 Pictures)

When the immersive virtual reality game Sword Art Online turns into a death game, players must fight their way through all 100 levels to escape. Among them is stoic swordsman Kirito, who quickly becomes one of the strongest players. He forges close relationships and confronts escalating dangers as he tries to free himself and the minds trapped in the game.

With its gorgeous fantasy virtual world, high-stakes battles, and endearing romance, Sword Art Online pioneered the "stuck in a video game" trope that is now ubiquitous in isekai anime, while Kirito remains one of series' most iconic and beloved male leads.

The virtual realm of Aincrad enthralled viewers with its creative monsters, medieval towns, and boss raid battles. Kirito's devotion to his friends like Asuna and affinity for gaming helps him conquer bosses and unravel mysteries like Kayaba Akihiko's motives for trapping them. His heroic moments like fighting solo on the front lines or defeating the Gleam Eyes demon cemented his status as an all-time great anime protagonist.

The mix of survival game mechanics, budding relationships, and gorgeous fantasy aesthetics make Sword Art Online an essential anime.

4) One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image Via Madhouse Studio)

Bored because every battle ends after just one punch, superhero Saitama joins the Hero Association in hopes of fighting stronger enemies. Despite his unrivaled strength, he faces challenges being recognized as a hero in a world full of flashy battles and rivalries.

With its satire of hero tropes, outrageous fight scenes, and dry comedic stylings, One Punch Man revolutionized the shonen genre. Saitama's indomitable power level and nonchalant attitude created an instant classic character.

Studio Madhouse brought Saitama's expressions to life with fluid animation and vivid fight scenes. Fans loved the contrast between Saitama's overwhelming strength and bored attitude, best captured when he casually wins an epic clash against Lord Boros. His struggle to gain respect despite his prowess satirizes how heroes are glorified.

Meanwhile, the diverse cast of eccentric heroes and villains populating the Hero Association adds hilarity and flair that complement Saitama's deadpan humor. One Punch Man delivers action, comedy, satire, and compelling characters all in a singular fantastic package.

3) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image Via Studio Bones)

After failing to resurrect their mother through alchemy, brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric search for the mythical Philosopher's Stone to restore their bodies. Their journey exposes dark secrets about their country of Amestris.

Masterful storytelling and three-dimensional characters have made Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood one of the most cherished anime of all time. The complex alchemical magic system led to riveting action sequences. Ed and Al's charisma and humor balanced the series' heavier moments.

Studio Bones outdid itself with crisp, fluid animation during key fight scenes like Roy Mustang's pyrotechnic face-off against Lust. The deep themes of loss, guilt, war, and corruption gave the story gravity. The musical score accentuated emotional moments between the brothers perfectly.

Following the Elrics unveil the broad conspiracies plaguing Amestris make for an engaging, satisfying viewing experience that set a benchmark storytelling standard in anime.

2) Death Note

Death Note (Image Via Studio Madhouse)

When high school student Light Yagami obtains the Death Note, a notebook that kills anyone whose name is written in it, he aims to purge the world of evil and become a god. A cat-and-mouse game begins when enigmatic detective L tries to track down the murderer "Kira."

With its dark psychological themes and meticulous plotting, Death Note enthralled a generation of viewers. Light's descent from idealistic youth to calculating killer posed provocative questions about justice. The rivalry between Light and L made for cerebral battles of wits, punctuated by shocking plot twists.

Sharp writing and editing heightened the series' relentless pacing. The striking visuals amplified its ominous mood, especially Light's demonic expressions, while a chilling musical score accentuated the tone. Audiences were hooked watching the ambitious Light try to stay one step ahead of L's suspicions, with the story building to a riveting confrontation between the arch-nemeses.

Death Note delivers an intelligent, morally ambiguous thriller that demands viewers' attention and still sparks debate today.

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image Via MAPPA)

Inside walled cities protecting them from giant humanoid Titans, a young man named Eren Jaeger dedicates his life to exterminating the Titans after they destroy his hometown and kill his mother. He joins the military's Scout Regiment, which ventures into Titan territory, to fulfill this vendetta.

With its complex lore and political world-building, apocalyptic stakes, and pulse-pounding action sequences, Attack on Titan has become a global pop culture phenomenon, and viewers were instantly immersed in the constant terror of Titan attacks. Protagonists like Eren and Mikasa were inspiring in their conviction to defeat their oppressors. As the story expanded far beyond the walls to explore moral ambiguity and ideological clashes, its narrative reach grew as epic as its presentation.

MAPPA's unmatched animation captured the Titans' terrifying size and speed. The omni-directional mobility gear action sequences were marvels of kinetic motion. Combined with the sweeping orchestral score and stark brutality of the Titans themselves, Attack on Titan was simply unforgettable. The anime's mix of military action-drama, post-apocalyptic survival, and geopolitical intrigue yielded potent storytelling that has set the gold standard for anime greatness.

Conclusion

The most enduring anime excel at world-building, character development, emotional resonance, and delivering an ever-escalating narrative. MyAnimeList's top series list encompasses a diverse range of genres, from psychological thriller to heroic fantasy. Yet, they all feature immersive settings, complex themes, and creative visual storytelling that have allowed them to ascend to the pantheon of great anime.

There is always room for debate, but these incredible shows give a picture of what millions of dedicated fans consider the cream of the anime crop. These series' ability to inspire and entertain earned them a special place in anime history that will likely endure the test of time.

