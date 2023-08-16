Where to watch Sword Art Online? Complete watch order guide, explained 

Sword Art Online (SAO) is a popular anime series that has had a significant impact on the world of animation, light novels, and manga. Created by Reki Kawahara in 2012, this series revolutionized the animation industry and played a key role in bringing anime into the mainstream. The adaptation by A-1 Pictures has been monumental in popularizing virtual reality narratives. With three seasons, one spin-off series, a special episode, and three movies, this series has captivated audiences with its compelling exploration of immersive MMORPG worlds.

SAO is a captivating tale that seamlessly combines elements of adventure, romance, and technological intrigue. Whether you're a curious fan or an avid enthusiast, you can easily access its episodes on popular platforms such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

Disclaimer: The post contains spoilers for Sword Art Online season 1

Sword Art Online watch order guide, explored

Sword Art Online was licensed by Aniplex of America and is currently available on Blu-Ray. It is also available for online viewing via subscription-based services like Crunchyroll, Funimation, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

This series has three seasons, movies, and specials, as well as spin-offs, which makes it quite confusing to actually watch. Thus, it's crucial that we are aware of the chronological sequence of the events of the series for a more seamless watching experience. The complete watch order list is mentioned below:

Sword Art Online Season 1(2012)- 25 Episodes

SAO Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night (2021)- 1 Episode (Movie)

SAO Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night (2022)- 1 Episode (Movie)

SAO Extra Edition (2013)- 1 Episode (Special)

Sword Art Online Season 2 (2014)- 24 Episodes

SAO Alternative Gun Gale Online (2018)- 12 Episodes

SAO The Movie: Ordinal Scale (2017)- 1 Episode (Movie)

Sword Art Online: Alicization (2018)- 24 Episodes

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld (2019)- 12 Episodes

Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 (2020) - 11 Episodes

Sword Art Online, a visual novel series created by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec, premiered in 2002. It was first made into an anime in 2012, and it has since spawned numerous seasons and spinoffs. The SAO light novels have sold over 30 million copies worldwide, making them a huge commercial success.

The synopsis of the series by MyAnimeList reads,

"Ever since the release of the innovative NerveGear, gamers from all around the globe have been given the opportunity to experience a completely immersive virtual reality. Sword Art Online (SAO), one of the most recent games on the console, offers a gateway into the wondrous world of Aincrad, a vivid, medieval landscape where users can do anything within the limits of imagination. With the release of this worldwide sensation, gaming has never felt more lifelike."

It continues,

"However, the idyllic fantasy rapidly becomes a brutal nightmare when SAO's creator traps thousands of players inside the game. The "log-out" function has been removed, with the only method of escape involving beating all of Aincrad's one hundred increasingly difficult levels. Adding to the struggle, any in-game death becomes permanent, ending the player's life in the real world."

"While Kazuto "Kirito" Kirigaya was fortunate enough to be a beta-tester for the game, he quickly finds that despite his advantages, he cannot overcome SAO's challenges alone. Teaming up with Asuna Yuuki and other talented players, Kirito makes an effort to face the seemingly insurmountable trials head-on. But with difficult bosses and threatening dark cults impeding his progress, Kirito finds that such tasks are much easier said than done."

Overview of the series

In the first season of the show, viewers are introduced to Aincrad, a groundbreaking virtual reality multiplayer online role-playing game (VRMMORPG). However, the players soon realize that they are trapped in the game by its malicious creator. In order to escape, they must conquer all 100 floors of the game.

Throughout his journey, Kirito, a skilled individual player, forms connections with other players and battles against formidable creatures while unraveling the secrets of the game. This arc of the show highlights Kirito's quest for survival and leadership as he strives to free himself and his fellow players from captivity.

The subsequent arcs explore what happens after their escape from Aincrad. It takes viewers into new virtual realms and focuses on Kirito's search for Asuna, his love interest, who is still trapped within another game.

