Where to watch Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night? Streaming details explained

One of the most popular and well-received anime films of the 2023 year thus far has been the Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night spinoff. Focused on exploring the untold parts of the series’ original story from the first season, the film shows Kirito, Asuna, and their allies uncovering all that the series’ eponymous game has to offer.

The Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night film in particular has been hailed as exceptionally great, more so than its storyline successor. Likewise, despite serving as a prequel to the previous film in the Progressive series, fans seemingly raved over the experience in theaters despite, to a degree, knowing what was coming.

Furthermore, with the film having left a majority of theaters in recent weeks, fans are now wondering exactly when and where they’ll be able to watch it at home. Unfortunately, it seems as though streaming details for Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night have not yet materialized in any capacity whatsoever.

Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night likely to hit streaming platforms late 2023

Current streaming details, explained

Sullidan @Adam56824757 Progressive V4 I read it again to prepare and familiarise myself for when I eventually see that Film adaptation Scherzo of a deep night on a streaming website in the future or dvd or bluray. Hopefully a streaming website that does not have malware viral adverts. Progressive V4 I read it again to prepare and familiarise myself for when I eventually see that Film adaptation Scherzo of a deep night on a streaming website in the future or dvd or bluray. Hopefully a streaming website that does not have malware viral adverts. https://t.co/u9qpwBvHAO

As mentioned above, there are currently no confirmed streaming details for the Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night film as of this article’s writing.

With the film having left a vast majority of theaters in countries it premiered in by this point, its streaming information should be coming sometime soon. Typically speaking, anime films tend to hit streaming platforms roughly 3-4 months after bowing out of a majority of theaters. Especially encouraging is the fact that its domestic Japanese theatrical run has ended.

However, something that could negate this fact is that the film premiered relatively recently in Indian theaters on April 14, 2023. Likewise, this could delay the streaming availability of Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night further, since putting the movie up for streaming may affect theatrical sales.

Furthermore, in a digital age of rampant VPNs and piracy, even putting the film up for streaming in one territory could hurt theatrical sales in a distinct and different area of release. As a result, it’s unlikely that the film will be made available on streaming platforms before the Indian theatrical run ends.

Likewise, the Sword Art Online: Progressive - Scherzo of Deep Night film will likely be made available on streaming services in the final months of 2023 at the absolute earliest. The early months of 2024 are just as likely, especially if the adaptation and distribution team decides to let all of the film’s theatrical runs conclude before moving it to streaming services.

While the exact release date is difficult to pin down, fans can expect specific streaming services to host the film. A majority of non-Japanese fans will likely see the film distributed via either Crunchyroll or Netflix. With each of these sites hosting various seasons and films of the franchise, they’re undoubtedly the most logical guesses given the information or lack thereof, that is currently available.

