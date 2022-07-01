Death Note: 5 most disliked characters (& 5 who are loved by everyone)

Death Note is an anime filled with a lot of interesting and complicated characters. The way they are developed and written makes it difficult for fans to properly judge them.

It creates a sort of dilemma as no character is purely good or evil, considering all of them have personal motives. Even then, there are at least five characters within the anime whom fans hate and five more whom they love. Hence, a list of characters from both groups has been presented in this article with a brief description for each one.

It is vital to remember that the list mentioned here is subjective as when it comes to Death Note, pointing fingers at any character is hard. Thus, it is highly plausible that fans have their own ideas on who deserves to be loved and hated.

Misa Amane and 4 other Death Note characters disliked by the community

1) Mello

Amongst all the characters featured in Death Note, Mello is one whom most of the fanbase hates to the core. This resentment stems from his abysmal personality and godawful actions.

Mello suffered quite a lot from an inferiority complex. This stemmed from him being treated as the second-most intelligent person in Wammy's house and effectively playing second fiddle to Near.

On account of this, he wanted to bring Kira to justice as he wanted to prove his worth. This led him to kidnap Sayu Yagami (Light's sister), fatally wounding Soichiro Yagami and even threatening the United States government with the Death Note in order to assist him in finding Kira (from the manga).

In short, he was violent, jealous, selfish and capable of committing horrible acts to fulfill his ambition. All of this has led to a lot of hate towards Mello and his character has always remained one of the worst in the series.

2) Rem

Rem was the shinigami of Misa Amane in Death Note. However, unlike Ryuk, who exuded charisma and mordaceous humor, Rem always felt dull and overprotective.

Shinigami, in general, are supposed to remain unbiased. However, Rem got overly attached to Misa. This led to Light using her in various twisted ways, which culminated in her own death.

In short, Rem was never able to influence the minds of the fans as she never had a will of her own. Despite claiming to have viewed all humans with contempt, she ended up being overly affectionate towards Misa, which was a complete contradiction of her own beliefs.

3) Near

Near was supposed to be the successor to L in Death Note. However, he was so poorly written that he failed to replicate even a third of L's charisma and intellect.

Near had an extremely dry personality and this led to fans disregarding him as a worthy competitor to Light. Overall, the character failed to evoke any interesting debates and remained underwhelming to the end.

4) Kiyomi Takada

Women in shonen anime are often quite badly written, and Kiyomi Takada in Death Note is unfortunately an addition to that list. Despite being an important character in the story, she was barely able to grab the viewers' interests.

Kiyomi was a supporter of Kira and a former girlfriend of Light Yagami. She became Kira's spokesperson, as her beauty and intellect made her ideal for the role.

The issue is that while her beauty was never in question, her intelligence was rarely displayed or appreciated. She received very little screentime and thus fans never got to judge her.

As a result, the only reason she remained relevant was because of being a Kira enthusiast. However, her development was so poor that later in Death Note, when she showed herself, most fans felt confused and barely recognized her.

5) Misa Amane

The most disliked character within Death Note is none other than Misa Amane. Like her shinigami Rem, Misa was also extremely gullible and influenced by others, especially Light.

A Death Note user, she was a big supporter of Kira, to the extent that she went into disguise to discover Light's identity and eventually approached him to confess her love. In fact, her obsession with Light prompted her to do anything and everything for him.

This led to fans resenting her as she had no personality and came out as a spineless person whose only purpose was to become another one of Light's pawns.

L and 4 other Death Note characters loved by the fanbase

1) Soichiro Yagami

Soichiro Yagami, the father of Light Yagami in Death Note, was one of the only few characters who had a proper view of the world. He was a reasonable man who wanted nothing more but to keep both his city and family safe.

Despite being consistently tricked by Light, he held his son in the highest regard and believed him till the very last day. There was a point where Soichiro Yagami had access to the Death Note and even made the eye deal with Ryuk.

On his deathbed, he was able to see Light's lifespan (as the latter was not possessing a Death Note at the time), which further made him believe in his son's innocence. Soichiro was respected by everyone and remained an extremely honorable human being which made fans love him quite a lot.

2) Ryuk

Ryuk is another character loved by a lot of the fans within the Death Note community. In the anime, he did not enjoy spending time in the shinigami realm, prompting him to drop the Death Note and have some fun with humans.

However, when Light did pick it up, Ryuk never sided with anyone or passed any judgment. He was simply there for the sake of amusement and enjoyed his time to the fullest.

This aspect made fans love Ryuk because like them, he chose to remain a spectator and take in the sights. He never did anything that could contradict his own beliefs and ideals.

3) Touta Matsuda

Touta Matsuda was also quite a brilliant character within Death Note. Just like Soichiro, Matsuda wanted nothing but justice and supported the Yagami family with all his heart.

He worked alongside Light at all times and never distrusted anyone. He was one of the few people within the anime who had a good heart, which made fans sympathize with him.

Apart from that, he is also the only character with whom fans could relate a lot.

4) L

L was arguably one of the most loved characters in all of Death Note. He was smart, unique and had a charm that was very hard to ignore.

It is safe to say that L just made Death Note more interesting. Otherwise, it would have simply turned out to be a story with an anti-hero who ultimately meets his tragic end.

L's outlook on things was extremely fascinating, but at the same time quite reliable. None of his deductions felt absurd or unrealistic, which was probably what made him an amazing character in the eyes of the fans.

5) Light Yagami

The last character on this list is none other than Light Yagami. He is the protagonist of the story, but strayed away from the quintessential tropes that constitute the role.

When it comes to being loved, fans have a complicated relationship with Light. Obviously, in the very beginning, he did receive a lot of support as his ideals were not wrong.

However, as time passed, Light's principles became twisted. The issue stemmed from his deplorable conduct, which made it hard for fans to hate him.

He used to envision his actions and the results several steps earlier, which always gave him an edge over his rivals. Apart from that, his clash with L was breathtaking to witness as both tried to land a fatal blow under the pretense of supporting each other.

Thus, the love for Light Yagami stemmed from his ingenuity and conniving mind, as opposed to his actions.

