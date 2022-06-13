10 Anime characters every Otaku has a crush on

Anime characters often have unique and original designs that make them stand out. Some are just super cool to look at or possess a unique trait that makes it hard to look away from them.

Sometimes their design is just too attractive to ignore. Most anime fans have crushes on at least one anime character. So, in this list, we will talk about 10 anime characters that every Otaku has a crush on.

Disclaimer: This list will be based on the author’s opinion. It will contain minor spoilers from various anime series. It will have one entry per series and will avoid any underage characters.

These 10 anime characters stole every fan’s heart

1) Kakashi

Naruto is an anime full of attractive anime characters. But one of the most popular amongst them all is Kakashi. His mysterious attitude and excellent skills helped him obtain the hearts of thousands of fans since his first appearance in the anime.

During a filler episode, his entire face was revealed only once in the whole series. But those fans who were already fascinated with him became even more attracted to this handsome and mysterious ninja.

2) Saber

The Fate series has had many different iterations, but one thing has been kept consistent throughout most of the series: Saber is the face of the franchise. Her many other forms and her unique designs in each of them made her a fan favorite from the beginning.

She is also a fantastic fighter with an unbreakable will and is determined to obtain the Holy Grail. She usually appears cold and distant on the outside, but she is really caring and just trying to focus on her goals. The fact that she is beautiful also helps her case.

3) L Lawliet

The debate about the most attractive anime character in Death Note between L and Light has been raging for years. But L is ultimately the one that wins the contest. Not only is he an endearing character, but he is also a pretty attractive man.

But L is not only good-looking but also one of the most intelligent characters in the entire series. But he was too trusting for his good. He allowed himself to consider Light a friend, which was his biggest mistake. But he can at least rest in peace knowing he won the popularity contest against Light.

4) Riza Hawkeye

Riza is not your typical female anime character. Her attitude is not sweet and kind most of the time. She is a determined soldier who will stop at nothing until she helps Mustang achieve his goals. She is also one of the most crushed on females in anime.

Her fearless and fierce personality, proficiency with the sniper, beauty, and loyalty are traits that made many viewers fall in love with her. Unfortunately for them, she has no time for love; she and Mustang have a country to run.

5) Howl Pendragon

There is no other man in Ghibli films with more hearts captured than Howl. From the film's beginning, he is presented as an elegant and handsome individual. And he knows that he is obsessed with looking his best all the time.

Even the people in his film can’t resist him, with Sophie slowly getting her crush on him, and his ex, the Witch of the Waste, cannot let him go. Howl is one of the most beloved anime characters in the world

6) Mai Valentine

Yugioh is another anime filled with attractive anime characters. But Mai Valentine is one of the cast members with the most people crushing on her. A confident and beautiful duelist that would stop at nothing to become the best.

She was one of the show's antagonists at first, but slowly, she became an occasional member of the main cast. You could be sure her Harpies and Amazons would put on a good show whenever she was on screen.

7) Levi Ackerman

Levi is cold and strict with everyone around him. But he is also a fantastic fighter and a disciplined member of the Survey Corps. His confident attitude, incredible skills, and withdrawn but enormous love for everyone around him made him one of the most popular anime characters.

Levi is not afraid of anything if it means he will create a better world. And his good looks and mysterious personality helped him gain a following of fans who will always love him.

8) Nico Robin

Nico used to be unable to trust anyone around her. But when she came across the Straw Hat crew, a new facet of her was revealed. Nico is one of the most loyal and caring members of the crew. And also one of the most beautiful women in the series.

She is also one of the most excellent and most mature anime characters. Many fans wish she would appear more often in the series. But when she does, you can be sure the fans who have a crush on her are beyond happy.

9) Sebastian Michaelis

When talking about handsome anime characters, Sebastian is one of the first examples that come to mind. Ciel's demon butler has stolen more hearts than anyone can count. And he never stopped taking them.

His fantastic design, elegant and regal outfit and devotion to Ciel are just some of the many traits he possesses that make him one of the most crushed-on characters ever. And no one can claim that he is not a handsome and alluring man.

10) Android 18

For many years, Dragon Ball fans were crushing on Bulma. That all changed when 18 made her first appearance in the series. Her calm and confident attitude, enormous strength, and beautiful appearance made her an instant hit with fans.

And after she started to hang out with our heroes and became Krillin’s wife, we could see the caring and loving side she would usually hide in the world. She is arguably one of the most popular anime characters, with many people crushing on her.

