5 most selfish characters in Naruto (& 5 who are selfless)

Naruto introduced a massive array of characters that fans absolutely love. One reason fans adore some of these characters is that they’re incredibly kind and selfless. However, there are many characters present on the other end of the spectrum.

Most of these characters happen to be villains since, for them to be effective villains, they must display certain negative character traits.

Greedy characters in Naruto

1) Orochimaru

Orochimaru from the Naruto series (Image via Pierrot)

Orochimaru was one of the most selfish characters in the Naruto series. He wanted to understand and use every single jutsu there existed, even those that were forbidden. He would do anything to achieve his goals and sacrifice the lives of those who follow him for his cause.

There is no doubt that Orochimaru, one of the main antagonists of the series, was highly selfish throughout.

2) Madara

Madara Uchiha was quite manipulative (Image via Pierrot)

Madara, too, is an extremely selfish person who went to great lengths to achieve his goals. One of the most selfish things he’s done was manipulating Obito.

He not only saved his life, he later brainwashed the shinobi and staged the killing of Obito’s best friend by one of his own comrades, just so Madara could use him as a tool to achieve his plans. This shows just how selfish he could be in the series.

3) Kakuzu

Kakuzu is one of those characters who doesn’t even try to hide his selfishness. He was a member of the Akatsuki, and he made it very clear that all he ever wanted was money. He didn’t mind killing hundreds of people to obtain it.

He constantly went around killing people in order to obtain the bounty money. There is no doubt that Kakuzu is one of the most selfish characters in the series.

4) Danzo

Danzo always claimed to have done everything to safeguard Konohagakure, but he resorted to extreme violence, often unnecessary. Danzo was the one who planned the massacre of the Uchiha clan.

While he might claim to keep Konoha’s interests as his priority, he did certain things that were way out of line. He was the one who leaked the information that Naruto was a Jinchuriki.

Minato did everything he could to keep that information a secret, which Danzo leaked. The latter is extraordinarily selfish and happens to be hated by the community as well.

5) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki even attempted to kill her own children (Image via Pierrot)

Kaguya Otsutsuki is another selfish character responsible for the death of countless lives. She was ordered by her superiors from the Otsutsuki clan to harvest the fruit received from the God Tree. However, she proceeded to consume it to wield its powers.

Kaguya later gave birth to two sons, Hagoromo and Hamura, who realized their mother’s ways were wrong. She was selfish and wanted the powers all for herself and even attempted to kill her own children.

Five selfless characters

1) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki, the series protagonist (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto is undoubtedly a selfless character and has always helped his friends in troubling times. Being in the shinobi world, they risk losing their lives any day, which can be a lot to deal with.

In many instances, the protagonist saved Sakura from dying when it looked like she was about to meet her fateful end. He even put his life on the line during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

2) Hinata

Hinata Hyuga would give everything to save her comrades (Image via Pierrot)

Hinata has always placed her comrades before her and helped them whenever she could. Throughout the series, she constantly looked out for the protagonist and rooted for him every time he was in a battle.

She might not be confrontational, and despite being shy, she would give everything she had to assist or save her comrades from dying. Hinata was always supportive of Naruto’s dreams and goals.

3) Jiraiya

Jiraiya is one of the most beloved characters in the series for numerous reasons. While he might be laid back, he helped his comrades in times of need. He played a considerable role in Naruto’s development since the young Uzumaki trained under Jiraiya.

He even sacrificed his life, and just before he died, he was able to give Naruto a critical piece of information that would be extremely useful when they fought Pain. Jiraiya spent a good time training young shinobis and always tried helping the village by gathering intel.

4) Might Guy

Might Guy is one of the most energetic characters in the series who has always looked out for his pupils. While people like Kakashi might make fun of him, Guy is ridiculously strong.

He knew that Rock Lee needed a mentor, and Guy devoted his life to teaching him and making him a fine shinobi. Guy Sensei knew that opening all Gates would kill him. However, he wanted to save his comrades and neutralize Madara.

He was ready to sacrifice his life for this cause, and luckily, Naruto saved him towards the end.

5) Kakashi

Kakashi is someone who has lost a lot in his life. He witnessed his father kill himself, Rin died to his hands, and he suffered a lot of pain from numerous wars.

Despite that, he became a vital instructor and dedicated his time to training the young shinobis. He also saved Sakura on a few occasions.

The Copy Ninja has risked his life on numerous occasions to protect those around him, especially during the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Note: This list reflects the author’s opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer