Which Death Note character are you based on your MBTI personality test?

The characters in Death Note are praised for their complexity and intelligence. A wide range of personalities emerges as these people get embroiled in the greatest wit war of all time.

The MBTI personality test is a mainstay for people who want to understand themselves better. An interest in how characters in various anime series might fare in the Myers-Briggs test has piqued the curiosity of many manga and anime enthusiasts.

This list compiles the characters in Death Note and their subsequent MBTI types to help you discover your MBTI sibling.

Death Note characters based on your MBTI personality test

ENTP: Ryuk

A Shinigami, Ryuk offers Light Yagami the Death Note out of curiosity and boredom, which is a perfect example of ENTP conduct. Many ENTPs may identify with Ryuk's struggles with monotony, regularity, and predictability. Unlike other Shinigami, Ryuk does not desire to spend the rest of his life doing meaningless, monotonous duties.

Seeing what people would do if they could decide whether or not they live or die would satisfy his curiosity and spirit of exploration. Despite his lack of development, he serves as a great illustration of ENTP inquisitiveness in anime.

ENTJ: Light

Light relies on both extroverted rationality and introverted intuition to carry out his ideas and believes in his own abilities to plan and manage events. Aiming for a more efficient world for mankind, he works tirelessly.

Both Light and L are highly adept at using their intuition and reasoning skills, but they arrive at their insights in completely different ways. To attain his goal of improving the world, Light employs a logical and realistic approach to his methodology.

ESTP: Aiber

With his unique ability to fit into any social group, Aiber has become one of the most successful con artists in Death Note. The evidence that L possesses on Aiber might result in a life term in jail, according to Aiber, who also claims that L saved him on several occasions. However, contrary to popular belief, ESTPs exhibit various admirable characteristics that defy common perceptions.

He's fluent in many languages, often adopts aliases, and revels in the thrill of the chase. These powers, plus his attractive looks, allow him to gain the confidence of some people and obtain information from them.

ESTJ: Shuichi Aizawa

It might be difficult for some individuals to relate to the ESTJ because of their robust personality traits. It is Aizawa who is most doubtful of L's assertions and questions them the most openly of all the Task Force members. Inquisitiveness is a hallmark of the ESTJ personality type.

In addition, it is evident that he is the Task Force member that takes the most measures against L's monitoring of Light and Misa since he is the one responsible for bringing an end to their confinement.

ENFP: Mello

Mello is a brilliant and inventive person. He has a keen eye for patterns and connections in the environment. It's not uncommon for Mello to pursue various leads and allies in his search for Kira. Instead of the eerie introverted intuitive sense of interpreting dual implications and projecting what would happen next, he sees alternatives to what is happening.

Despite his self-centered motives and his anger at others, he is an outgoing person who enjoys being around other people. Despite his propensity to alienate others around him, Mello needs constant stimulation to stay inspired and motivated.

ENFJ: Raye

Raye Penber, an FBI investigator from the United States, was one of 12 FBI agents sent to Japan to capture Kira. Many of Raye's characteristics are shared by ENFJs.

Like every other personality type, ENFJs are nuanced and multifaceted, having their own set of positive and negative traits. Raye was tasked with looking into any questionable activity by the Yagami family, but he eventually dropped the suspicion.

ESFP: Misa

Misa's outfits are always a statement of her personality. She enjoys dressing up, and she's also not afraid to be original when it comes to her style. As a result, she is prone to impulsiveness and lacks tolerance for rules and regulations. In contrast to ENFPs, she has a hard time coming up with new ideas, and they often end up getting her into trouble.

Despite her lack of forward-thinking, Misa was an admirable person. As a typical ESFJ, she's more interested in having fun than focusing on the more critical aspects of life.

ESFJ: Touta

Touta Matsuda is always looking for ways to make other people happy and proud of him. There are a few things he appreciates more than collaborating with others and avoiding confrontation, a trait shared by several other ESFJs.

In general, he tends to let others do most of the heavy lifting when it comes to making major choices. It's not always easy for Matsuda to keep track of things, but he's a lot more observant than he seems. The majority of the case is guided by his previous experiences, and he doesn't allow any fresh information to stop him from solving the case.

INFP: Rem

Rem, the deity of death, is among the most gloomy characters in the whole series. She is, in fact, attempting to save someone's life, but in the process, she dies herself. Remaining silent and protective despite the tumult in the world of humans, Rem was more like a guardian to her possessor than Ryuk was.

INFPs are very protective of individuals they care about and go to great lengths to ensure their well-being.

INFJ: Naomi

Naomi Misora has a strong desire to see the globe, experience new cultures, and have a better understanding of other people's way of life. She is very kind and helpful.

Naomi perceives the world intellectually and spends a lot of time reading and pondering. When there are issues, she gathers all the facts she can get her hands on. She is more interested in how she thinks than what she thinks. Excellent narrators, despite their slowdowns, INFJs can recollect stuff in great detail and clearly describe the surrounding environment.

INTP: L

INTPs are not only an uncommon personality type, but they are also among the most brilliant. This MBTI type, often known as the Logicians, enjoys a good mystery. They adopt unique approaches in all parts of their lives, constantly searching for a fresh perspective on the world around them.

L, an INTP with a sweet tooth, is a fantastic match for this type. Despite his calm demeanor, his mind is constantly racing, absorbing everything in and making sense of it. For him, it's all about solving the most complex of cases, giving him international fame without ever exposing his face.

INTJ: Near

As an INTJ, Near seems to be emotionless and stone-faced the vast part of the time. Throughout the series, his voice is only raised a few times, and even then, it's not nearly as loud as Light's.

INTJs are known for their ability to stay calm and collected under pressure while maintaining a strong sense of logic and reason. Near solely uses his partners to assist him in carrying out his ideas, and he does it in a cold and impersonal manner. For all their good intentions, the INTJ's blunt honesty and critical words may cause many to abandon an otherwise brilliant scheme.

ISFP: Gelus

Rem remembers Gelus looking after a young Misa in the flashback scene. She joins him as he observes the last moments of Misa's life. Gelus utilizes his Death Note and slays Misa's chosen killer after falling in love with her.

ISFPs are very loving and understanding companions. They're always there to provide a hand and are drawn to relationships that are long-lasting and nurturing.

As punishment for prolonging a human's life, Gelus is converted to a mound of sparkling dust. His eyes dissolve, and his body disintegrates once he drops the pen and begins to weep in the anime. Rem gave Misa his Death Note since she believes it is only appropriate that she gets it.

ISFJ: Sachiko Yagami

While working on the Kira investigation, Sachiko frets over Soichiro and is concerned about her family's well-being. An ISFJ person is generally regarded as compassionate, dependable, and trustworthy. When Soichiro has an attack and is confined to the hospital, she is usually at his side to provide him with personal care. Although she is worried about him, she respects his decision to devote himself to the 'Kira' investigation. Sachiko congratulates her son, Light, on his excellent academic performance and expresses her pride in him.

ISTP: Minoru Tanaka

Despite his dismal academic achievements, Minoru has proven to possess a brilliant intellect. When it comes to planning and problem-solving, like his forerunners, he is adept at working around the increased layers of protection that have come along as technology has progressed. Near confessed defeat when he couldn't find Minoru, praising his cleverness.

ISTPs are frequently said to be quiet yet have a laid-back attitude towards other people.

ISTJ: Teru Mikami

Mikami's conduct is so predictable that Near knows he has him set up for a trap the instant he deviates from the norm.

He has built his entire adulthood on incidents that occurred in his youth, even though he was just a kid at the time. For him, the ISTJ traits of obedience and submission are apparent, as is his desire to obey orders and his closeness to Kira's philosophy, which makes him seem like a loyal and submissive follower.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

