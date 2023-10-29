The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4: Maomao saves Lady Lihua

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 was released on October 28, 2023, and it featured the repercussions of Lady Lihua losing her son, the crown prince in episode 1 of the anime. This episode skillfully displayed Maomao's knowledge while also highlighting her seriousness regarding the art of medicine.

The Apothecary Diaries anime is currently available on Crunchyroll and Netflix and only has four episodes as of this writing. Episode 5 will feature Maomao attending the "Grand Banquet" and will finally release the scenes that were being used for the trailers of this anime.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for The Apothecary Diaries anime.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4: Maomao notices Lady Lihua's odd makeup

Sick Lady Lihua as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animations)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 picks up from the ending of episode 3. It also revealed that the emperor had personally asked Maomao to take care of Lady Lihua, whose health had deteriorated. The episode features Maomao taking care of Lady Lihua, although her maids are preventing the former from actually carrying out any sort of treatment.

It is also revealed that the poisonous face powder that caused the death of the crown prince was confiscated and disposed of from the castle. Maomao's first step towards curing Lady Lihua was to change her diet and ensure she eats things that are easy to digest.

In the earlier part of the episode, Lady Lihua's maids prevent Maomao from treating and examining her. Jinshi later helps out Maomao and uses his authority to help her carry out an examination on Lady Lihua. Maomao then tries to feed her but instead notices her odd makeup.

Maomao then finds out that her face was covered in the same poisonous face powder that caused the death of her son. Maomao later brutally reprimands the maid who was applying the poisonous makeup on an already sick Lady Lihua and continues with the treatment.

Lady Lihua before losing her son as shown in the anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Maomao then implements a fluid-rich diet and ensures Lady Lihua has proper ventilation in order to rid her body of the poison. Maomao even takes Jinshi's help and sets up a sauna to get rid of the poison via sweating.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 goes through another time skip of two months and shows Lady Lihua recovering. Towards the end of the episode, Lady Lihua asks Maomao whether she'd be able to win against Lady Gyokuyou, considering that she ignored her previous warnings and ended up losing her son.

Maomao and Lady Lihua as shown in anime (Image via TOHO Animation)

Maomao ends up giving her some words of encouragement along with a few tips for pleasing the emperor. Maomao then returns to Lady Gyokuyou, although the frequency of the emperor's visits to Lady Gyokuyou suddenly reduces. This was implied to be the direct result of Maomao's words of encouragement to Lady Lihua.

Final thoughts

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4: Lady Lihua and Maomao (Image via TOHO Animation)

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 4 aired on October 28, 2023, and adapted the repercussions of Lady Lihua losing her son. It also featured the sheer ignorance of the other palace servants and displayed Maomao's seriousness regarding medicine and treatment. The episode also showcased the general detoxifying methods that Maomao used to heal Lady Lihua.

The Apothecary Diaries anime episode 5, titled Covert Operations will be released on November 4, 2023, and will include the scenes that were used in the trailer for this anime.

