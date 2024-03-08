What happened to Akira Toriyama? Cause of death explored as Dragon Ball creator dies aged 68

Akira Toriyama, the legendary mangaka of the Dragon Ball series, has died at 68. Shueisha and Toei Animation confirmed the news, as has the author's entourage, which includes Toyotaro, his Dragon Ball Super manga partner.

A massive loss for the manga industry as a whole, Toriyama has been confirmed to have died of an acute subdural hematoma on Friday, March 1. Acute subdural hematoma is a type of bleeding that occurs between the surface of the brain and its strong outer covering. As per the official post by the Dragon Ball Z team, Toriyama "still had several works in the middle of creation."

Family members and a small group of relatives attended the funeral, according to official statements from the Dragon Ball website. Toyotaro, his partner and apprentice, shared,

“I drew manga because I wanted to be praised by Toriyama-sensei. It was my everything.”

Toriyama's studio said,

"We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

There is no debate that Toriyama was one of the most influential manga artists of all time. While he had already become a successful mangaka in the early 80s with his Dr. Slump series, it was through his next project, Dragon Ball, that he reached a whole new level in the cultural zeitgeist.

Whether it was through his paneling, battle sequences, storytelling, or characterization, Toriyama's work in Dragon Ball has stood the test of time and is arguably bigger now than it ever was in the past. It is often cited by successful manga authors as their biggest influence, and characters like Goku and Vegeta have become cultural icons beyond just Japanese entertainment.

Dragon Ball was also instrumental in popularizing anime all over the world, with the Z portion of the story redefining the medium for generations. And even to this day, the series is still reaching young audiences all over the world.

