Dragon Ball Super Manga Arcs Guide: Every arc in order, including Super Hero recap

Dragon Ball Super anime concluded in 2018, and the Dragon Ball Super manga continues to release fresh chapters every month. The most recent chapter, Burst Forth-Light of Death, was released on December 20, 2023. With its top-notch animation quality and breathtaking action, the Dragon Ball Super anime has already garnered a loyal fanbase worldwide.

As the anime has concluded, many fans who can't get over the series and are still looking for more turn to the manga. Here is a complete guide to every arc of the series in order, including a recap of the superhero movie.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Dragon Ball Super manga arcs guide: Order and recap

Arc 1: God of Destruction Beerus saga (Chapters 1–4)

Goku and Beerus as shown in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Bee­rus, God of Destruction, wakes up and embarks on a quest to find a Supe­r Saiyan God. He lands on Earth and easily defeats its toughest protectors. Goku comes back to fight and save the planet Earth, but his Super Saiyan forms aren't enough to defeat the God of Destruction. It's only when five Saiyans combine their forces that Goku attains the Super Saiyan God form. This leads to a cosmic shaking battle with Beerus. Even though Goku loses, his determination wins Earth a break. Nonetheless, Beerus foresees another match in the coming time.

Arc 2: Universe 6 saga (Chapters 5–13)

Team Universe 6 as shown in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the Universe 6 Saga, a multiverse tournament unfolds between Universe 6 and Universe 7. Goku and Vegeta face powerful doubles, Hit and Cabba. The stakes rise as they defend their universes from vanishing. Monaka, an unexpected ally, delivers a surprising victory. Meanwhile, Goku discovers the Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken technique. The saga features diverse warriors, including Botamo, Frost, and Magetta. The intense battles and unexpected alliances make it a crucial arc, expanding the Dragon Ball universe and setting the stage for future adventures.

Arc 3: Future Trunks saga (Chapters 14–26)

Future Trunks arc is slightly different in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Studio Toei Animation)

In the saga known as the Future Trunks Saga, we witness a future where Goku Black, an evil counterpart, unleashes chaos with his mysterious powers. Seeking assistance, Future Trunks travels to the present timeline. The Z Fighters bravely face this threat, uncovering the true identity of Goku Black as Zamasu. Fusion becomes pivotal when Vegeta and Goku join forces to become Vegito.

Throughout this saga, we are introduced to the Omni-King, Zeno. Witness the repercussions of tampering with time. Trunks' determination shines brightly, culminating in a climactic battle. This saga delves into themes of sacrifice, despair, and the dire consequences that arise from meddling with the fabric of time.

Arc 4: Tournament of Power saga (Chapters 27–42)

Team Universe 7 as shown in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the Tournament of Power saga, the existence of universes is at stake as 80 warriors from eight universes compete for their survival. Leading Universe 7 by Goku, alongside fighters such as Vegeta, Gohan, and Android 17. Goku indulges in the battle against formidable adversaries like Jiren, hailing from Universe 11. Goku taps into his Ultra Instinct form displaying an unparalleled level of power.

Adding a twist, Frieza returns and forms an unexpected alliance. The self-sacrifice of Android 17 plays a crucial role in the unfolding events. Ultimately, Universe 7 emerges victorious in this saga. Not without making some sacrifices along the way. Throughout this arc, themes of teamwork, sacrifice, and the relentless determination to survive are explored.

Arc 5: Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga (Chapters 42–67)

Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga as shown in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the Galactic Patrol Prisoner saga of the Dragon Ball Super manga, there is a turn of events when the notorious villain Moro manages to escape from the custody of the Galactic Patrol. His escape causes chaos as he sets out on a mission to acquire the Dragon Balls for his sinister purposes. Moro proves to be a formidable opponent, and both Goku and Vegeta are forced to push themselves to their limits to face him.

Throughout this saga, we are introduced to Merus, a Galactic Patrol agent who possesses abilities that come into play during these intense battles. As our beloved heroes confront Moro and his magical powers, we witness thrilling transformations. The arc concludes with a thrilling resolution, showcasing the ongoing evolution of characters within the Dragon Ball Super manga.

Arc 6: Granolah the Survivor Saga (Chapters 67-87)

Granolah the Survivor saga as shown in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

In the Dragon Ball Super manga's Granolah the Survivor saga, the story revolves around Granolah, who's the last survivor of the Cerealian race. He seeks vengeance against the Saiyans, and throughout this saga, we witness confrontations, unexpected alliances, and deep grudges being revealed.

Goku and Vegeta find themselves facing Granolah's overwhelming power, which leads to unexpected revelations about the history of the Saiyans. This story delves into the consequences of past actions, adding layers to the lore of the Dragon Ball Super manga while showcasing how the series' narrative continues to evolve.

Arc 7: Super Hero saga (Chapters 88-ongoing)

Super Hero arc is still ongoing in Dragon Ball Super manga (Image via Shueisha)

Red Ribbon Army returns, and their comeback stirs fear in the Super Hero saga of the Dragon Ball Super manga. The arrival of two androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, with their appearances and mysterious intentions, puts Piccolo and Gohan in their crosshairs. As Piccolo confronts Gamma 2, their clash reveals depths within the Namekian, while Gohan grapples with finding a balance between his family life and his resurfacing heroic spirit.

Goku, still recovering from the past battles, races against time to join the fight again, promising an explosive showdown between old rivals and new adversaries. With its captivating mystery and potential for action-packed excitement, the Super Hero saga keeps fans anticipating who will emerge triumphant in this thrilling chapter.

While the Dragon Ball Super manga remains ongoing, some speculate it may be nearing its conclusion, citing factors such as the upcoming arrival of Dragon Ball Daima, a new addition to the Dragon Ball franchise. However, it remains just speculation, as no official news about its ending has been released.