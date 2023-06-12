Dragon Ball: 10 strong characters who lost too quickly in Tournament of Power

Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power still has much staying power in both anime and manga forms. With the fate of entire universes at play, many of them being erased from existence, each universe sent its strongest fighter to do battle with each other.

Naturally, there's some debate about the speed of eliminations in the tournament. Most fictional tournaments have montages of "jobber" characters that get eliminated to prop the villain or hero up in anticipation of the eventual showdown. The Tournament of Power didn't have this exactly, as it was a massive battle royale.

So, on that note, this list will catalog 10 characters in Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power who got eliminated from the tournament far too quickly.

Disclaimer: This article will contain Dragon Ball Super spoilers from the Tournament of Power arc and beyond.

Hit, Dyspo, and 8 other strong characters who lost too quickly in Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power

1) Universe 9's fighters

Universe 9's fighters (Image via Toei Animation)

For a team full of anthropomorphic people that took Universe 7 to their limits in the initial grudge match tournament between Beerus and Champa, the entire universe's team being completely decimated in the early goings of the tournament is practically laughable.

It might be slightly justified in the sense that the audience already saw these guys fight so to try to repeat the process would probably be redundant. Many Dragon Ball fans were already tired of repeat bouts by the time the tournament started, so this was probably for the best.

2) Dyspo

Dyspo (Image via Toei Animation)

Let it never be said that power is the only thing that matters in a fight. One of the many Pride Troopers of Universe 11, Dyspo was one of the last ones left alongside Jiren and Top. This entry could focus on the Pride Troopers as a whole, built up as a huge threat but only focusing on Top and Jiren, but Dyspo deserves the spot for how he lost in the manga.

In the anime, Dyspo is taken out via Gohan, who sacrificed himself with teamwork alongside Frieza. If not eliminated, he would've overwhelmed Golden Frieza otherwise. In the manga, he got thrown out because he got so tired out that he couldn't run after trying to save Top from elimination. That's not a dignified way to go, especially not for a hyped Dragon Ball character.

3) Hit

Hit (Image via Toei animation)

Hit was Universe 6's strongest fighter, besides Kale and later Kefla. He's shown to be so good, precise, and calm with his time skip abilities that he gives Super Saiyan Blue Goku a hard time. The problem with this Dragon Ball antagonist during the Tournament of Power? He got easily eliminated by Jiren.

Hit trapped Jiren in a Time Cage that the latter had to flex his power to escape, nearly eliminating him in the anime. The problem, as fans see it, is that Hit got tossed out in the interest of hyping Jiren up. This was worse in the manga since Hit got quickly knocked out of the tournament by Jiren without eliminating anyone.

4) Piccolo

Piccolo (Image via Toei Animation)

Speaking of strong people who got eliminated too easily, Piccolo had an amazing showing against Universe 6's Namekians. He likewise stuck with the teamwork aspect, helping out Gohan and others where and when he could. Piccolo was quickly sneak attacked by the microscopic warrior Damom and was eliminated.

This was unfair for a number of reasons given that Piccolo had improved and continued to do so following the tournament. It was likewise out of nowhere, and some people weren't happy about that. It almost felt like a waste of one of Dragon Ball's main supporting major characters to have that happen.

5) Tien

Tienshinhan doing the Tri-Beam (Image via Toei Animation)

Admittedly, some fans were counting the seconds before Tien Shinhan was going to be eliminated. Tien did go down, but it was at least a good showing of saving the team in the anime with the Neo Tri-Beam and body clones getting rid of a sniper that would've whittled them down. The anime's version of Tien earned fans and Beerus' respect, while the manga stripped that away really hard and quickly.

In the manga, Frost tanks a Neo Tri-Beam and then teleports behind Tien, eliminating him with a quick punch. This is not a better fate for Tien at all since it completely and utterly wastes yet another entry into the Tournament. It likewise doesn't help that the focus on the Saiyans almost wastes everyone else.

6) Agnilasa

The giantly epic fusion of androids had everyone in Universe 7 on the ropes in the anime and only got eliminated due to 17 discovering its weakness. The manga doesn't give it that luxury. In the manga, the behemoth is eliminated due to Kale powering up to Super Saiyan 2 and giving it a swift kick out of the arena.

A problem with Dragon Ball is that if someone's name isn't Goku, Vegeta, or in the rarest of cases, Gohan, they are likely to be kicked to the curb quickly. Such was the case with this monster android in the manga. Fans have critiqued Dragon Ball Super's Tournament of Power for taking too long in the anime, but the manga's speed wastes a lot of characters for many fans.

7) Android 18

Android 18 (Image via Toei Animation)

In the anime, Android 18 lasts a long time, being able to fight off pretty much everyone and only getting eliminated to save Android 17. In the manga, she gets done in by Gamisalas and Damom when she's fighting the Kamikaze Fireballs. This was early in the tournament.

The problem is obvious - the strong Android that didn't get to show herself off ever since Dragon Ball Z got eliminated in two seconds or barely a chapter. That's not a good thing for a person chosen to be part of a tournament that got special emphasis placed on them, and Krillin's treated no better.

8) Krillin

Krillin (Image via Toei Animation)

A token mentioned deserved again for the manga. At least in the anime, Krillin got a score of eliminations before getting too ahead of himself and being eliminated by Frost when he was distracted. In the manga, he barely got to do anything before being literally flung out of the ring by Frost.

At least it's realistic in the anime since getting distracted during a massive elimination brawl like that is likely to result in an elimination, much like a WWE Royal Rumble. In the manga, he's tricked, tripped up, and punched out by Frost within the first few seconds. No matter the entry, everyone felt like Krillin got done dirty in this tournament.

9) Ribrianne/Brianne de Chatau

Ribrianne (Image via Toei Animation)

This is another problem with the manga, throwing out the characters that are meant to be powerful and blitzing through everything and everyone. In the anime, Ribrianne and her universe got good showings against everyone and were the second to last universe to be eliminated overall.

In the manga? Nearly everyone in Universe 2 gets completely wiped way too quickly. Despite having a boastful presence, Ribrianne was completely overpowered by Android 18 and then got sucker punched out by the invisible warrior Gamisaras. In the anime, she was powerful enough to duel Super Saiyan Vegeta and Android 17.

10) Top

Top in God of Destruction mode in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Yet again, the manga completely stops the show for a powerful character. In the anime, Top is a God of Destruction candidate that utterly thrashed Frieza, overpowered Gohan's Ultimate Explosive Kamehameha, and had Android 17 staggering. The anime's version took a team effort from Frieza, Android 17, and Vegeta overloading himself with a Final Explosion to defeat Top.

In the manga, Top is tossed aside by Kale, flung aside by Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta, and then eliminated by Frieza alongside Dyspo. That's a disservice to a hyped Dragon Ball character that was the second-to-final opponent Universe 7 had to overcome to win the Tournament of Power.

Thus ends the Dragon Ball Super list of characters who were eliminated quickly in the Tournament of Power. To get this out of the way, the anime may have dragged this arc out a little, bit but the Dragon Ball Super manga made it go by way too quickly and ended up doing a lot of characters dirty.

This is generally a rule in Dragon Ball: if one isn’t a Saiyan or half Saiyan, they are going to get done dirty and pushed out easily, and this is one of the biggest fan complaints about the series. If readers have any problems with the list or the characters chosen, they’re free to say so in the comments.

